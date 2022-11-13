UCLA football fans cope with brutal loss to Arizona

Trojan fans love to laugh at UCLA’s misfortune on a general level and as a matter of regular practice. However, I think there are a lot of USC fans who were really pulling for the Bruins to beat Arizona on Saturday night.

We’ll talk about this more as USC-UCLA game week gets rolling, but a first and obvious point is that if UCLA had beaten Arizona, this game would have meant everything.

Both teams would have been alive in the playoff chase. Dorian Thompson-Robinson would have been (more) alive in the Heisman Trophy race, setting up an even duel with Caleb Williams. Both teams’ New Year’s Six bowl chances would have been better. The winner would have had a chance at a 12-1 record, something UCLA has never done and which USC hasn’t achieved since 2008.

UCLA fans: We at Trojans Wire are sincerely upset you lost. We would get more pageviews if the USC-UCLA game had been even bigger. It’s big, but it could have been a whole lot larger on a national level.

At any rate, here are UCLA fan reactions to the loss versus Arizona:

NOT ALL, BUT SOME

all of UCLA’s hopes & dreams are gone, just like that. insane — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

PAIN

I mean this was just classic ucla.. everlasting pain smfh pic.twitter.com/WuOoLaRgsZ — eddie (@joker37190) November 13, 2022

FAMILIAR

ok, with some time to reflect, losing to 3-6 arizona with a potential top 10 matchup on deck against USC was clearly the most UCLA thing that could have happened, so naturally it did happen. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 13, 2022

NOT MAD -- DEFINITELY NOT MAD

I'm not mad, I'm actually laughing. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 13, 2022

WHOOPS!

only intriguing game in the Pac-12 slate is WSU/ASU, rest are going to be blowouts. UCLA-Arizona might be fun, but UCLA doesn't lose trap games and hasn't for 2 years now. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 10, 2022

1998, NOT 1988, BUT WE GET THE POINT

12/5/88 – the day ucla football died pic.twitter.com/U05YhKuVAG — UCLAKINGSHALOS (@UCLAKINGSHALOS) November 13, 2022

UPDATE: IT DID NOT

UCLA better realize they have a football game tonight & quit thinking about USC next week. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) November 13, 2022

FAIR POINT

UCLA losing to Arizona is genuinely the most deflating & disappointing loss for UCLA since the Pac-12 started. even more than 2014 Stanford when a middling Cardinal team kept UCLA out of the title game. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

SAY WHAT YOU REALLY FEEL

DIDN'T HAPPEN

waiting for ucla to wake up pic.twitter.com/qVDEO6OgDK — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

LOL

thinking about ucla BASKETBALL 🏀 — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 13, 2022

FURTHER READING

“Probably a step away from making a play and winning the football game.”@latbbolch on how UCLA fell a step behind in the Pac-12 race with a loss to Arizona https://t.co/oLSyD0fYmG — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) November 13, 2022

IT WAS THE OFFENSE WHICH FAILED, CHIP

Chip Kelly, asked if the UCLA defense's problems finally caught up with Bruins: "No, I think we ran into a really good quarterback. I think our guys played with great effort, but he extended plays like nobody we played against this year and I can’t recall since we’ve been here." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 13, 2022

AMAZING

Never thought Arizona would average more yards per play than UCLA but it's happening through three quarters at the Rose Bowl: Wildcats: 7.2 yards per play

Bruins: 6.6 yards per play — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 13, 2022

THE DECISIVE SCORE

GREAT QUESTION

Charbonnet has gotten 25+ carries once in his career at ucla. Got 23 last night vs a bottom 5 rushing defense in all of college football. It’s ranked 126th out of 131. Why did we throw 40 times — ekul† (@clapp3dluke) November 13, 2022

