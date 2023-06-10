We posted USC’s 2024 football schedule a few days ago. The Trojans get their toughest games at home against Michigan and Wisconsin. Their one really tough road game is at Penn State, but their other road games should be very manageable. It’s not a bad lineup for the Men of Troy.

One noticeable aspect of USC’s 2024 Big Ten slate is that the Trojans do not play both Michigan and Ohio State. They only have to face Michigan, and they will do so at home. They won’t play Ohio State until 2025.

What about the other Los Angeles school which will join the Big Ten next year? It’s time to give you UCLA’s first-ever Big Ten football schedule.

When you look at the Bruins’ collection of 2024 games, you’ll notice that unlike USC, UCLA has to play both Michigan and Ohio State in the same season.

Welcome to the Midwest, Bruins. Have fun!

Here’s the schedule below:

HOME: USC

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC and UCLA will play each other every year as part of a protected matchup. USC is the only team UCLA will always play on an annual basis in the Big Ten. Other matchups will be rotated.

HOME: OHIO STATE

The Bruins will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first year of the new-look Big Ten.

HOME: NORTHWESTERN

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern has struggled in recent years but has a knack for — once every several seasons — rising to the top tier of the Big Ten.

HOME: MINNESOTA

The Bruins host Minnesota, which is a bit of a break from Ohio State and USC, although the Golden Gophers are still a tough team under coach P.J. Fleck.

HOME: NEBRASKA

Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule talks to the crowd during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule against Chip Kelly, if Kelly makes it to 2024. That could be fun. A ton of Nebraska fans will fill the stadium in Pasadena.

AWAY: INDIANA

The Bruins travel to face Indiana at Memorial Stadium. Two college basketball blue-bloods will have to play a little football first, before the 2024-2025 Big Ten basketball season.

AWAY: IOWA

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after an official review during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa is always a tough place to play, and UCLA will learn that in Year 1 in the Big Ten.

AWAY: MICHIGAN

Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly will spice up this game in Ann Arbor. It’s a reversal of the usual dynamic in which the Big Ten team goes to the Rose Bowl for some California sunshine.

AWAY: RUTGERS

Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmets sit on the goal l line prior to a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA travels across the country to face Rutgers in New Jersey. This is part of the logistical challenge of the Big Ten for the two Los Angeles schools.

THE NONCONFERENCE GAMES FOR UCLA IN 2024

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins’ three nonconference games in 2024 are against Hawaii, Fresno State, and LSU. Notably, LSU plays both USC and UCLA next year.

