UCLA finishes USC’s rancid regular season with romp

USC had the reigning Heisman Trophy winner entering 2023. It had Lincoln Riley. So much was expected and so little was delivered.

The Trojans ended their regular season by getting hammered by UCLA, 38-20.

USC’s regular season is done at 7-5. It lost its last five of its last six games. The lone win came by a point.

#UCLA head coach Chip Kelly seeks out #USC QB Caleb Williams after the game: pic.twitter.com/zkRU9UED5l — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 19, 2023

This marks the first three-game losing streak in Lincoln Riley’s coaching career.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams threw for 384 yards but never had a chance against the Bruins’ pass rush for much of the game.

