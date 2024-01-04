UCLA falls to Stanford at Pauley Pavilion, now 6-8 for the season

The Los Angeles college basketball programs are not living up to expectations, at least on the men’s side. The UCLA Bruins dropped to 6-8 on the season with a 59-53 loss to Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.

It was another concerning performance for Mick Cronin’s team. The Bruins have now lost six of the last seven games with the win coming against Oregon State on the road.

Sebastian Mack led the Bruins with 14 points, bouncing back from back-to-back single-digit scoring outputs. Berke Buyuktuncel and Adem Bona had 13 and 12, respectively, and those were the only other Bruin players to finish in double figures on the night.

UCLA shot just 32.8 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point land. Dylan Andrews continues to be a bad perimeter shooter for the Bruins, who simply can’t find consistent offense and are not forcing defenses into inconvenient positions on the court.

Those numbers are a big concern. UCLA ranks 328th in the country in both points scored and points per game, and 316th in 3-point shooting in a poor offensive season.

With all of the players that departed at the end of last season, it isn’t as much of a surprise as some might think, but it is not what Bruin fans were hoping for. UCLA next faces Cal at home on Saturday.

