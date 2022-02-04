UCLA F Mac Etienne cited for assault after allegedly spitting on Arizona fans

UCLA freshman forward Mac Etienne was arrested and cited with assault after allegedly spitting on Arizona fans at the conclusion of Thursday's Pac-12 basketball game.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of Arizona's 76-66 home win over the Bruins at the McKale Center. Etienne, who didn't play due to injury, exchanged words with someone in the Arizona student section as he walked to the tunnel with his teammates. He then appeared to spit into the stands. A security staffer then grabbed him and directed him into the tunnel.

Video from the stands documented the incident.

Mac Etienne spits on Arizona fans as he leaves the court. Ban this scum bag from basketball for life. pic.twitter.com/fcrtusZ2ne — David Blattman (@davidblattman) February 4, 2022

Sgt. Sean Shields of the University of Arizona police told ESPN that officers arrested Etienne and cited him for assault with the "intent to injure, provoke or insult." He was allowed to join his teammates in the visiting locker room and leave the arena with his team. It wasn't immediately clear what sort of legal consequences Etienne might face.

UCLA addressed the incident in a statement from spokesman from Scott Markley.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” Markley's statement reads. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

Etienne, a four-star recruit, enrolled midway through the 2020-21 school year and played 13 games last season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He had surgery for a torn ACL in November and will miss the entire season.