UCLA expected to be without QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Midway through this week, there was ‘strong indication’ that the UCLA Bruins (1-1) would be without starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (2-0) in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman reported that the sophomore quarterback, along with nine other Bruins, won’t be available:

UCLA is expected to be w/o about 10 players including gifted QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs Oregon. Chase Griffin figures to be the starter. The 5-10 Griffin was the Gatorade HS player of the year in Texas in 2018 but has yet to throw a pass in a college game. #BigNoonKickff — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 21, 2020

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

According to Feldman, the 6’1”, 200-pound mobile QB did not test positive for COVID-19, but rather there are some contact tracing issues that UCLA is dealing with this week.

It sounds like a familiar issue for the Ducks as well with sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman and a few others also not available to suit up on Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson not suiting up is a huge blow to the Bruins offense. He has seven passing touchdowns through two games this season, however, his completion percentage is right around 50%. Now, backup Chase Griffin will lead UCLA, who has yet to throw a pass in college football.

Replacing Pittman in Oregon’s starting lineup was true freshman Kris Hutson last Saturday against Washington State in Pullman, WA.

Kickoff between the Ducks and Bruins is at 12:30 PM (PT) on ESPN2.