UCLA’s Emily Bessoir to miss upcoming season with ACL injury

LOS ANGELES – UCLA’s Emily Bessoir will miss the upcoming season after she tore her left ACL at practice.

The sophomore forward from Germany played in 22 of 23 games last season and started two. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds and earned Pac-12 all-freshmen honors.

Bessoir announced on social media that she got hurt this week.

“Although I’m not going to be on the court physically, know that I’m still there, cheering on and supporting my rockstar teammates,” she wrote. “I’ll be back…”

Coach Cori Close said she had expected a fitter Bessoir to take a major step forward this season.

“I have great confidence in how she’ll return and I know that she’ll be a major impact player for us this year, just in a different role,” Close said.

