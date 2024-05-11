UCLA eliminates Texas women from NCAA tennis tournament

Sabina Zeynalova and the Texas women's tennis team had its season end in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, when they lost to UCLA in Los Angeles.

UCLA held serve on its home courts Friday while knocking out No. 9 Texas out of the NCAA women's tennis tournament with a 4-1 third-round win in Los Angeles.

The No. 8 Bruins (21-5) won both doubles points before winning two of the three matches in singles play against No. 9 Texas (23-6). Tanya Sasnouskaya picked up the lone points for the Longhorns on the No. 4 line in singles pl;ay with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elise Wagle.

