UCLA eliminates Texas women from NCAA tennis tournament
UCLA held serve on its home courts Friday while knocking out No. 9 Texas out of the NCAA women's tennis tournament with a 4-1 third-round win in Los Angeles.
The No. 8 Bruins (21-5) won both doubles points before winning two of the three matches in singles play against No. 9 Texas (23-6). Tanya Sasnouskaya picked up the lone points for the Longhorns on the No. 4 line in singles pl;ay with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elise Wagle.
