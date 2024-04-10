UCLA EDGE Gabriel Murphy the latest 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit for the Browns

UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy is the latest player in Berea for a top-30 visit with the Cleveland Browns as the 2024 NFL draft nears. It is interesting to see the team bring in another defensive end with how packed and talented the position already is for the Browns.

In Murphy’s final season with UCLA, he totaled eight sacks playing opposite of potential first-round pick Laitu Latu. When you turn on the tape, you see an explosive player off the line of scrimmage with several pass-rush moves in his bag of tricks.

Murphy’s hand usage might be my favorite aspect of his game. On the other side, he has shorter arms, and when linemen get their hands into his chest, he can struggle to shed blocks consistently. At the next level, due to some of his limitations, Murphy is likely a situational pass rusher to add to your rotation. If the Browns feel like they need more depth, he could produce as a pass rusher immediately in a limited role.

