UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson combines for four total touchdowns vs. Bowling Green
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the UCLA offense to 626 total yards in the season-opening win versus Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. The senior QB completed 32-of-43 pass attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; while also carrying the ball seven times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.