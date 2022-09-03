UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson combines for four total touchdowns vs. Bowling Green

Associated Press

KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Trey Knox, and ran for 62 yards and another score to lead No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday. Jefferson ran for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, threw a jump-pass touchdown to Knox in the second and found Jadon Haselwood for another score in the third. “Seems to me like when the game gets a little tighter, a little closer, when he’s really got to take over the game, he’s got the knack to do it,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said of his quarterback.