UCLA delivers statement win over Utah, changes Pac-12 race and sets Chip Kelly reunion at Oregon

The Washington game was going to tell us if UCLA was a solid, decent team.

The Utah game was going to tell us if UCLA was for real, a legitimate Pac-12 contender with a chance to win the conference and make a big-time bowl game.

The Bruins answered the call on Saturday, beating Utah 42-32. They were faster than Utah. They were tougher than Utah. They drew up better plays than Utah. They had superior athletes. Chip Kelly outcoached Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley. Dorian Thompson-Robinson outplayed Cam Rising by a considerable margin. Zach Charbonnet was tremendous. The UCLA defense made timely plays.

Now that UCLA has beaten Utah, what does this mean for USC and the Pac-12? Let’s go through some of the important aspects of this big story:

UCLA CHANGES THE GAME

The Bruins now have everyone’s full attention in the Pac-12. This is not an outsider or dangerous floater anymore. We now have to view the Bruins as top-tier conference title contenders after a performance like that versus the defending Pac-12 champions, who are now highly unlikely to defend their Pac-12 title in Salt Lake City.

THE OTHER OREGON GAME

Before the season, the big Oregon game USC fans and other Pac-12 watchers had circled on their calendars was Utah at Oregon on Nov. 19. Now it’s UCLA at Oregon on Oct. 22. The winner of that game will head into late October in great position in the Pac-12 standings.

UTAH AT OREGON

Before the season, it seemed Oregon might play spoiler for Utah’s Pac-12 and College Football Playoff hopes. Now, that game is more likely to involve Utah being the spoiler for Oregon, though we’ll need to see what happens with the Ducks against UCLA on Oct. 22.

CHIP KELLY REVIVAL

This looked like 2012 Oregon Chip Kelly. His UCLA teams hadn’t lived up to the Oregon standard from a decade ago … until today. (Washington’s defense is getting smoked by Arizona State, so let’s not compare the Washington win to the old Oregon. Smoking Utah and Kyle Whittingham? That’s the old Oregon.)

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

We see the elite athleticism and playmaking ability. What’s new is that DTR isn’t making killer mistakes. The big plays are being married to sound, wise choices. It’s the ultimate combination.

ZACH CHARBONNET

He is a beast, and he is also balletic. Charbonnet showed the full package against Utah, delivering the goods in a huge moment. This is part of UCLA at its best. The Bruins are a load, folks. That’s where we are, whether USC fans want to admit it or not.

UCLA O-LINE

UCLA’s offensive line has been healthier than USC’s, and it has done a tremendous job. USC’s offensive line needs to be at its best. We’re seeing what UCLA can be with a fully healthy offensive line. It mashed Utah. That’s an achievement.

UCLA AND USC ON D

UCLA’s defense was a lot like USC’s 2022 defense on Saturday: Hardly dominant, allowing lots of yards and a decent amount of points, but making timely plays and getting the big takeaway to stop a rally.

UTAH

The Utes now have to run the table in the Pac-12 to make the conference championship game, if we’re being honest. They will likely have to beat USC at home and win at Oregon to make the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah also plays at Washington State. There’s no margin for error left, and the schedule is not kind.

RISING IS FALLING

Cam Rising just didn’t measure up. He still isn’t making the key plays in the big moments. He, not DTR, committed crucial turnovers. One year ago, DTR would have made those mistakes. Rising made them on Saturday in Pasadena.

UTAH D VS. MOBILE QBS

We saw Anthony Richardson outflank Utah in the Week 1 loss to Florida. DTR was doubly devastating since he can throw a lot more consistently than Richardson. Utah has a problem here, and Caleb Williams is up next week.

KYLE WHITTINGHAM

Kyle Whittingham had a team many people believed was ready to contend for a playoff spot. With one more loss in the regular season, Utah will fail to make the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six bowl. Will this affect how Whittingham views his future? We’ll just have to wait and see.

USC COMPLICATION

USC now has to face Utah when the Utes are coming directly off a loss. That’s not what USC wanted.

USC OPPORTUNITY

Utah coming off a loss is likely going to be very tough, but Utah has also shown its weaknesses. The matchup is not overwhelmingly bad for the Trojans strictly in terms of personnel. If they can protect Caleb Williams, they have the speed on the outside against the Utes’ defense. That’s the first key of next week’s game, which we will talk about soon enough (after USC-Washington State).

