UCLA defense squanders Ethan Garbers' promising first start in loss to Utah

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throws a pass against Utah during the first half of the Bruins' loss Saturday. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

It was another opportunity for UCLA to do something memorable under Chip Kelly, an Arizona State loss earlier in the day opening a path to first place in the Pac-12 South.

Beat Utah on Saturday night with quarterback Ethan Garbers making his first start as an injury replacement for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins would have the top spot all to themselves.

Garbers did his part. It was UCLA’s defense, the one constant stain since Kelly’s arrival, that once again failed to deliver.

Utah scored touchdowns on its first four drives, overpowering the Bruins with a relentless running game and handing them a 44-24 loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes (5-3 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) piled up 290 of their 469 yards on the ground, averaged 6.6 yards per run and grabbed that spot atop the division. The Bruins (5-4, 3-3) lost a road game for the first time this season and squandered a second consecutive opportunity to become bowl eligible for the first time under Kelly.

Garbers was impressive in his bid to help the Bruins beat the Utes for the first time since 2015. He showed composure under heavy pressure and some elusiveness running. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

His nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich pulled UCLA to within 35-24 with 11:04 left, putting the onus back on a Bruins defense that made a rare stop to get the ball back to the offense.

But on the first play of UCLA’s drive that started at its own six-yard line, Garbers got smashed in the end zone by Utah’s Hauati Pututau after Bruins lineman Atonio Mafi missed a block. That gave Utah a 37-24 lead and the ball back, providing a chance for Utes running back Tavion Thomas to do more damage. He busted a 24-yard touchdown run up the middle, tying a school record with his fourth rushing touchdown.

Utah running back TJ Pledger loses control of the ball after a hit from UCLA's Qwuantrezz Knight (24) as Ale Kaho closes in during the first half. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Thompson-Robinson, nursing an apparent injury to his right throwing hand, provided a tipoff of his status before the game when he threw warmup passes … with his left hand.

The Bruins were also without starting linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Alec Anderson, who missed the game for undisclosed reasons. Anderson suffered an injury against Oregon last weekend but was able to return against the Ducks.

UCLA’s 28-10 halftime deficit was almost entirely a function of a defense that yielded touchdowns on each of Utah’s first four drives, allowing the Utes to average 7.9 yards per play to that point. The Bruins’ best defender might have been the turf that tripped up running back TJ Pledger at the end of a 30-yard run.

Garbers started the game well, his first pass going for a 15-yard completion to tight end Dulcich on a catch and run. The quarterback later showed some slippery moves while eluding defenders to run for six yards on fourth and two. UCLA eventually had first and goal at the nine-yard line but could get no closer. A third-down snap that Garbers wasn’t ready for hit him in the chest and he had to fall on the ball.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers is tackled by Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna during the first half. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Another mistake proved pivotal in the second quarter when a Garbers pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage went off Dulcich’s hands and was intercepted by Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell and returned to the UCLA 17. The Utes scored two plays later on Thomas’ third touchdown run, this one from 10 yards.

Utah honored the late Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan between the first and second quarters by retiring the No. 22 jersey they both had worn. UCLA provided its own tribute before the game, the Bruins huddling around the 22-yard line before leaving a bouquet of flowers.

There was another ceremony before the start of the fourth quarter when fans held up lights, illuminating the stadium while a video was played. Utah quarterback Cam Rising scored on a 12-yard run on the next play, the UCLA defense once again powerless to make a needed stop.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.