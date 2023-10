UCLA football beat No. 13 Washington State 25-17 in a defensive battle at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 5, 2023. The Bruin defense held the dynamic Cougar offense to 216 yards while producing three sacks and four turnovers. UCLA running backs Carson Steele and Keegan Jones rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Washington State's Kapena Gushiken had a 88-yard interception return for a touchdown.