UCLA’s Cronin to miss game due to COVID-19 protocols

LOS ANGELES- UCLA coach Mick Cronin will miss the fourth-ranked Bruins’ game against Alabama State on Wednesday night because of COVID-19 protocols.

Associate head coach Darren Savino will serve as acting coach for the game.

Team spokesman Alex Timiraos had no further comment on Cronin.

The Bruins (8-1) will next play North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Cronin’s status for that game wasn’t immediately known.

