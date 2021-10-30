UCLA commit Justyn Martin throws 13 TD passes in 106-0 win

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Talk about a mismatch

Inglewood (Ca) and Morningside played each other Friday night.

The final score: Inglewood 106, Morningside 0. Talk about a debacle.

UCLA commit Justyn Martin threw 13 touchdown passes. And there was a running clock in the second half, per reports

Per MaxPreps.com:

Martin’s 13 TD tosses are the second-most in a single game in high school football history, behind only Arthur Smith of Nebraska, who threw 15 in a game 100 years ago in 1921.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Martin is a senior and committed to UCLA earlier this week. He led Inglewood to an 86-0 halftime lead.

The Sentinels came into the game having outscored opponents 299-45. They are the 15th-ranked team in The Los Angeles Times prep poll.

Some highlights of Martin:

