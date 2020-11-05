UCLA coaches have found matching Terry Donahue's success an elusive goal

UCLA coach Terry Donahue is carried off the field following his 100th win as Bruins coach Sept. 10, 1988, at the Rose Bowl. (Reed Saxon / Los Angeles Times)

It will be a reminder of the fleeting highs followed by sustained frustration that has tormented UCLA football with every coaching hire in the quarter century since Terry Donahue’s departure.

On one sideline will stand Karl Dorrell, a throwback to when the Bruins did most everything on the cheap and had the results to match.

On the other sideline will stand Chip Kelly, whose school-record $23.3-million contract was supposed to trumpet a new era but has led only to lavish disappointment.

UCLA’s season opener against Colorado on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder will symbolize the Bruins’ failures in their search for the next Donahue, who logged a school-record 151 victories over 20 seasons and became the Pac-12's winningest coach with 98 conference victories.

The Bruins have churned through five coaches since Donahue left in 1995, posting losing records in 11 of 24 seasons, while appearing in (and losing) just one Rose Bowl. The program hasn’t been consistently relevant nationally since appearing in (and winning) seven consecutive bowl games under Donahue, including three Rose Bowls.

Since then it’s been a jumble of losing seasons and Las Vegas Bowls.

“It’s not been the glory years, I’ll tell you that,” Rick Neuheisel, who went 21-29 in four seasons with the Bruins, said with a chuckle.

A former UCLA quarterback who led the Bruins to victory in the 1984 Rose Bowl under Donahue, Neuheisel returned to his alma mater after prosperous coaching stints at Colorado and Washington that included another Rose Bowl triumph with the Huskies.

His success with other Pac-12 schools and failure with the Bruins raises a question: Is there something about UCLA that makes it harder to win than it should be given a sturdy recruiting base, sterling academic reputation and shorts-in-January weather?

“Oh, I think it’s too coincidental for it not to be a little systemic,” Neuheisel said of UCLA’s struggles.

Neuheisel prefaced what he was about to say next with a disclaimer because he didn’t want it to sound like he was making excuses for his own shortcomings, which he felt were exacerbated by a lack of support from the administration.

“I just think that you have to make a decision as an athletic department within a university community as to what level of importance you’re going to place on it and, are you willing to do the things that those who deem the football program hugely important are willing to do?” Neuheisel said, ticking off Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State as examples of fiefdoms that have made football king.

As evidence of UCLA’s differing expectations, Neuheisel retold the story of the school’s marketing department buying a full-page newspaper ad upon his hiring in 2008. The ad declared that the football monopoly in Los Angeles was over, a not-so-subtle reference to USC’s dominance under coach Pete Carroll.

Neuheisel added a never-before-told postscript, saying that Dan Guerrero, UCLA’s athletic director at the time, apologized afterward, explaining that he didn’t want to put too much pressure on a new coach.

“His point was, ‘We’re not a program that’s going to win 10 [games in a season]. We’re a program that if we can just get to win six or win seven, then we’ll see where we can go from there,’ ” Neuheisel said. “And I remember walking out of that office going, ‘We have a problem.’ ”

Guerrero, who hired every coach that has followed Donahue besides Bob Toledo, declined to comment for this story. If six- and seven-win seasons are the marker of success, then UCLA undeniably thrived under Guerrero before his retirement in June, logging five of the former and two of the latter.

The Bruins have enjoyed pockets of more satisfying success since Donahue retired from coaching. Toledo posted a school-record 20-game winning streak from 1997-98, the Bruins one disputed Brad Melsby fumble in the pre-instant replay era away from playing in the first Bowl Championship Series title game.

Jim Mora looked like he might be the next great UCLA coach when he won 29 games in his first three seasons before suffering a precipitous decline leading to his dismissal in 2017. Even Dorrell, who declined to comment on his UCLA coaching tenure, went 10-2 in 2005 before regressing considerably over his final two seasons.

