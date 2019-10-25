UCLA celebrating 100th anniversary as alumni return to Westwood for homecoming

On May 22, 1919, California Governor William Stephens signed the bill that established a southern branch of the University of California in Westwood. 100 years later, the Bruins celebrate homecoming with this Saturday's football game against Arizona State. Tune in to catch coverage of the game and homecoming weekend live from the Rose Bowl on "The Pregame" at 11:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

