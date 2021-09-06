UCLA Bruins troll LSU Tigers, coach Ed Orgeron over 'Sissy Blue' comment

UCLA isn't done gloating.

After the Bruins took down No. 13 LSU, 38-27, Saturday in the Rose Bowl, the program's social media account took another shot at the Tigers and, specifically, comments that LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.

As Orgeron was walking into the stadium Saturday, a Bruins fan heckled him and said that UCLA would be beating LSU.

"Hey! Hey! Bring your (expletive) on ...," Orgeron shot back to the fan. "Bring your (expletive) on in your sissy blue shirt!"

Well, UCLA football may already be onto a marketing opportunity. The team's social account tweeted a message early Monday morning that just said "peep the header," a reference that asked people to view the header image of the Twitter account.

UCLA receiver Kyle Philips (2) celebrates his second-half touchdown catch.

When clicking on the Twitter profile, the header image is of a T-shirt in UCLA's light blue color with the text "SISSY BLUE" on the chest, with the U in the same font as the official UCLA logo.

This isn't the first time the Bruins have poked fun at Orgeron and LSU. The team's football recruiting Twitter account also made a video that initially shows the Orgeron incident with the fan and then has images of UCLA's players dancing in celebration in the locker room after the victory.

The text of that tweet was simply: "Geaux Bruins," which is another shot at the way LSU fans cheer for their team.

LSU and Orgeron have struggled since the program won the national championship in January 2020, when it beat Clemson, 42-25.

Since then, the Tigers are 5-6, including Saturday's loss against the Bruins.

Against the Tigers, UCLA earned 470 total yards of offense. Running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 117 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 9-of-16 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

