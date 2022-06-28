UCLA Bruins Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UCLA Bruins Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

UCLA Bruins Preview

UCLA 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UCLA Schedule & Analysis

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB Sr.

A great recruit for the program who grew into the job from the start just as Chip Kelly took over, DTR has completed 61% of his passes for, 7,541 yards and 61 touchdowns with 26 interceptions, and ran for 1,181 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last four seasons. He earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021.

Zach Charbonnet, RB Sr.

6-1, 220. 168 carries, 850 yards (5.1 ypc), 12 TD, 14 catches, 71 yards in two seasons at Michigan. 203 carries, 1,137 yards (5.6 ypc), 13 TD, 24 catches for 197 yards last year at UCLA. Second Team All-Pac-12.

Darius Muasau, LB Sr.

6-1, 230. 274 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 26.5 TFL, 2 INT, 7 broken up passes, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries over the last three seasons at Hawaii. 2020, 2021 First Team All-Mountain West.

Stephan Blaylock, S Sr.

5-11, 193. 203 tackles, 2 INT, 19 broken up passes, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 4.5 TFL in four seasons.

Gabriel Murphy, DE Jr.

6-3, 255. 71 tackles, 12 sacks, 17 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in the last two seasons.

Bo Calvert, LB Sr.

6-3, 235. 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in four seasons.

Jake Bobo, WR Sr.

6-5, 215. 126 catches, 1,441 yards (11.4 ypc), 3 TD in four seasons at Duke.

Grayson Murphy, DE Jr.

6-3, 255. 57 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 18.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery for a TD in two seasons. 2021 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Kazmeir Allen, RB/KR Sr.

5-9, 175. 53 carries, 347 yards (6.5 ypc), 2 TD, 31 catches, 359 yards, 5 TD in four seasons, 21 kickoff returns for 612 yards (29.1 yard average), 1 TD last year.

Jacob Sykes, DT Sr.

6-3, 277. 29 tackles, 7 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 force fumble last year, 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 5 quarterback hurries in 2019 at Harvard. 2021 First Team All-Ivy League.

UCLA Bruins Preview

UCLA 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UCLA Schedule & Analysis



