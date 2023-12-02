UCLA bowl game: Bruins holiday plans and scenario updates

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore throws the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at Rose Bowl.

After a 9-4 season topped off by a 6-3 record in conference play, 2023 was a letdown for the UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins cooled off after a blistering start, losing three of their final four, including losses to teams like Cal and Arizona State that had spent most of their season near the bottom of the Pac-12.

The Bruins' strong start culminated with a Week 6 win over Washington State that even had college coaches considering them a top 20 team in the nation. However, their late-season skid knocked them clear out of Pac-12 title contention. Not even a big win over USC could help them recover.

Regardless, head coach Chip Kelly just finished his third consecutive season (but maybe his last) over .500. The team will now prepare for their second bowl game since 2017.

Postseason: College football bowl schedule for the 2023 season

Is UCLA eligible for a bowl game?

The UCLA Bruins are eligible to participate in a bowl game having won at least six games during the 2023 season.

The Bruins' embarrassing 33-7 defeat at the hands of the California Golden Bears will force them into a bowl that was likely their second option coming into the season. Still, the Bruins have a chance to win in December, which is always a good feeling.

Hungry for victory? Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature first edible mascot

Which bowl will the Bruins play in?

As of now, UCLA's bowl game has not officially been scheduled, but there are few options in play for the Bruins.

Pac-12 matches its bowl eligible teams with games based on quality of matchups and geography, so possible venues for the Bruins could include the Las Vegas Bowl and the Los Angeles Bowl.

USA TODAY Sports college football editor Erick Smith projects the Bruins to play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is set for Dec. 23. While the Bruins are a respectable 7-4 all-time against Wisconsin, the Badgers have not lost to the Bruins since 1982.

Other expert projections:

CBS Sports: UCLA vs. UNLV Rebels in the Los Angeles Bowl, which is set for Dec. 16, pending the Rebels' Mountain West Championship Game bout against Boise State. The Bruins are 2-0 all-time against UNLV, having last beaten the Rebels in 2016.

247 Sports: UCLA vs. UNLV in the Los Angeles Bowl.

The Athletic: UCLA vs. UNLV in the Los Angeles Bowl.

Fox Sports: UCLA vs. UNLV in the Los Angeles Bowl.

Action Network: UCLA vs. UNLV in the Los Angeles Bowl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UCLA Bruins football 2023 bowl game options after Pac-12 final