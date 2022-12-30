UCLA blows 14-point lead, then last-minute lead to Pitt in crazy, ridiculous Sun Bowl

Football games do not get any crazier or more absurd than the 2022 Sun Bowl. If you watched it, you won’t soon forget it.

Pittsburgh 37, UCLA 35. It was a mess. It was a trainwreck. It was silly and sloppy and just plain wild. It was a game which was unhinged for a very long time, and only kept getting more ridiculous and absurd as it went along, leading up to the climax, a winning field goal for Pitt with four seconds left into a directional wind. Kicker Ben Sauls was superb all day for Pitt. One could argue he was the best player in the game. He certainly delivered for the Panthers, who stunned a UCLA team which led 28-14 in the third quarter and yet couldn’t bring home a win.

Let’s take notes on what we just saw, with a lot of facts and figures plus some game details which have to be included for the public record if you didn’t see this game live on television:

PITT WAS MISSING LOTS OF KEY PLAYERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

Pitt starters / significant players who Pitt will not have in the Sun Bowl are: Kedon Slovis

Izzy Abanikanda

Gabe Houy

Calijah Kancey

Haba Baldonado

Deslin Alexandre

SirVocea Dennis

John Morgan

Brandon Hill — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) December 19, 2022

PITT QB NICK PATTI GOT INJURED DURING THE GAME, WAS LIMPING AFTERWARD (WASN'T AT FULL SPEED)

Pitt QB down. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 30, 2022

UCLA QB DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON LEAVES DUE TO INJURY

Keith Belton came over to pat DTR on the back. Looks like Ethan Garbers again. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 30, 2022

THIS REALLY DID HAPPEN

Surprised that Pitt didn't convert a second 4th and 1 when fumbling today. Pitt is 1 for 2 on 4th downs involving a fumble. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 30, 2022

3 DTR INTERCEPTIONS (ONLY TWO WERE HIS FAULT)

That's interception No. 3 for DTR. Bangally Kamara read him the entire way. Pitt is in business at the UCLA 18 — Karl Ludwig (@LudwigKarl8) December 30, 2022

UCLA LED 28-14

UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 1

UCLA drops the short kick return and Pitt recovers it. This isn’t going well at all. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022

UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 2

UCLA misses the kick return and will start at its own 5. Also, Garbers is in for DTR. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022

THIS ALSO HAPPENED ON UCLA SPECIAL TEAMS

UCLA gets a running into the kick penalty but it’s declined. Bruins will take over at its own 25. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022

PITT TRIED TO LOSE THIS GAME, TOO (NOT JUST UCLA)

pitt is about to choke away the sun bowl because they fumbled the ball in their own territory, then took a timeout, then put only ten men on the field after the timeout, then had to use their last timeout — lifelong washington commanders fan (@dpottzzz) December 30, 2022

ETHAN GARBERS FILLS IN FOR DTR, LEADS LAST-MINUTE GO-AHEAD DRIVE FOR UCLA

UCLA TAKES A LATE LEAD OVER PITT IN THE SUN BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/Y5XnYtIkQt — Brian Y (@byysports) December 30, 2022

UCLA FAILS TO TACKLE WHEN PITT HAD NO TIMEOUTS LEFT

Pitt needed to get to the 30-yard line to get a first down and stop the clock so that it could spike the ball for a field goal. The UCLA defender hit Patti (Pitt QB) at the 37, failed to get him down, bumped him forward several yards. Just an amazing final piece of #BRUINING. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 30, 2022

THE WINNING KICK INTO A SIDEWAYS-BLOWING WIND

THE PITT FIELD GOAL TO WIN THE SUN BOWL!!! pic.twitter.com/JJeZmoqJWq — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 30, 2022

AFTERMATH: UCLA FAILED TO GET 10 WINS -- PAC-12 WITH FIVE 10-WIN TEAMS

The PAC-12 has 5 teams that have 10 wins on the season: • #8 Utah

• #10 USC

• #12 Washington

• #14 Oregon St

• #15 Oregon They can make it 6 if #18 UCLA wins on Friday. Half of the league!!! 2-1 in bowls so far in 2022

The conference is stupid good this year. — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) December 29, 2022

PAC-12 NOW 3-2 IN BOWL GAMES

Final: Washington 27, Texas 20. Huskies get win No. 11 and Alamo Bowl title. Pac-12 is 3-1 in bowl games. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 30, 2022

THE BRUINS COULDN'T TIE THAT RECORD

UCLA’s school record is just 10 wins? — John P. Wise (@wisejohnp) November 26, 2022

