UCLA blows 14-point lead, then last-minute lead to Pitt in crazy, ridiculous Sun Bowl

9
Matt Zemek
·4 min read

Football games do not get any crazier or more absurd than the 2022 Sun Bowl. If you watched it, you won’t soon forget it.

Pittsburgh 37, UCLA 35. It was a mess. It was a trainwreck. It was silly and sloppy and just plain wild. It was a game which was unhinged for a very long time, and only kept getting more ridiculous and absurd as it went along, leading up to the climax, a winning field goal for Pitt with four seconds left into a directional wind. Kicker Ben Sauls was superb all day for Pitt. One could argue he was the best player in the game. He certainly delivered for the Panthers, who stunned a UCLA team which led 28-14 in the third quarter and yet couldn’t bring home a win.

Let’s take notes on what we just saw, with a lot of facts and figures plus some game details which have to be included for the public record if you didn’t see this game live on television:

PITT WAS MISSING LOTS OF KEY PLAYERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

PITT QB NICK PATTI GOT INJURED DURING THE GAME, WAS LIMPING AFTERWARD (WASN'T AT FULL SPEED)

UCLA QB DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON LEAVES DUE TO INJURY

THIS REALLY DID HAPPEN

3 DTR INTERCEPTIONS (ONLY TWO WERE HIS FAULT)

UCLA LED 28-14

UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 1

UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 2

THIS ALSO HAPPENED ON UCLA SPECIAL TEAMS

PITT TRIED TO LOSE THIS GAME, TOO (NOT JUST UCLA)

ETHAN GARBERS FILLS IN FOR DTR, LEADS LAST-MINUTE GO-AHEAD DRIVE FOR UCLA

UCLA FAILS TO TACKLE WHEN PITT HAD NO TIMEOUTS LEFT

THE WINNING KICK INTO A SIDEWAYS-BLOWING WIND

AFTERMATH: UCLA FAILED TO GET 10 WINS -- PAC-12 WITH FIVE 10-WIN TEAMS

PAC-12 NOW 3-2 IN BOWL GAMES

THE BRUINS COULDN'T TIE THAT RECORD

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

