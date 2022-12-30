UCLA blows 14-point lead, then last-minute lead to Pitt in crazy, ridiculous Sun Bowl
Football games do not get any crazier or more absurd than the 2022 Sun Bowl. If you watched it, you won’t soon forget it.
Pittsburgh 37, UCLA 35. It was a mess. It was a trainwreck. It was silly and sloppy and just plain wild. It was a game which was unhinged for a very long time, and only kept getting more ridiculous and absurd as it went along, leading up to the climax, a winning field goal for Pitt with four seconds left into a directional wind. Kicker Ben Sauls was superb all day for Pitt. One could argue he was the best player in the game. He certainly delivered for the Panthers, who stunned a UCLA team which led 28-14 in the third quarter and yet couldn’t bring home a win.
Let’s take notes on what we just saw, with a lot of facts and figures plus some game details which have to be included for the public record if you didn’t see this game live on television:
PITT WAS MISSING LOTS OF KEY PLAYERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL
Pitt starters / significant players who Pitt will not have in the Sun Bowl are:
Kedon Slovis
Izzy Abanikanda
Gabe Houy
Calijah Kancey
Haba Baldonado
Deslin Alexandre
SirVocea Dennis
John Morgan
Brandon Hill
— Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) December 19, 2022
PITT QB NICK PATTI GOT INJURED DURING THE GAME, WAS LIMPING AFTERWARD (WASN'T AT FULL SPEED)
Pitt QB down.
— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 30, 2022
UCLA QB DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON LEAVES DUE TO INJURY
Keith Belton came over to pat DTR on the back. Looks like Ethan Garbers again.
— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 30, 2022
THIS REALLY DID HAPPEN
Surprised that Pitt didn't convert a second 4th and 1 when fumbling today.
Pitt is 1 for 2 on 4th downs involving a fumble.
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 30, 2022
3 DTR INTERCEPTIONS (ONLY TWO WERE HIS FAULT)
That's interception No. 3 for DTR. Bangally Kamara read him the entire way.
Pitt is in business at the UCLA 18
— Karl Ludwig (@LudwigKarl8) December 30, 2022
UCLA LED 28-14
PICK SIX JAYLIN DAVIES @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/XyvaszZlae
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2022
UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 1
UCLA drops the short kick return and Pitt recovers it. This isn’t going well at all.
— Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022
UCLA BOTCHED KICK RETURN NO. 2
UCLA misses the kick return and will start at its own 5. Also, Garbers is in for DTR.
— Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022
THIS ALSO HAPPENED ON UCLA SPECIAL TEAMS
UCLA gets a running into the kick penalty but it’s declined. Bruins will take over at its own 25.
— Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 30, 2022
PITT TRIED TO LOSE THIS GAME, TOO (NOT JUST UCLA)
pitt is about to choke away the sun bowl because they fumbled the ball in their own territory, then took a timeout, then put only ten men on the field after the timeout, then had to use their last timeout
— lifelong washington commanders fan (@dpottzzz) December 30, 2022
ETHAN GARBERS FILLS IN FOR DTR, LEADS LAST-MINUTE GO-AHEAD DRIVE FOR UCLA
UCLA TAKES A LATE LEAD OVER PITT IN THE SUN BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/Y5XnYtIkQt
— Brian Y (@byysports) December 30, 2022
UCLA FAILS TO TACKLE WHEN PITT HAD NO TIMEOUTS LEFT
Pitt needed to get to the 30-yard line to get a first down and stop the clock so that it could spike the ball for a field goal.
The UCLA defender hit Patti (Pitt QB) at the 37, failed to get him down, bumped him forward several yards.
Just an amazing final piece of #BRUINING.
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 30, 2022
THE WINNING KICK INTO A SIDEWAYS-BLOWING WIND
THE PITT FIELD GOAL TO WIN THE SUN BOWL!!! pic.twitter.com/JJeZmoqJWq
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 30, 2022
AFTERMATH: UCLA FAILED TO GET 10 WINS -- PAC-12 WITH FIVE 10-WIN TEAMS
The PAC-12 has 5 teams that have 10 wins on the season:
• #8 Utah
• #10 USC
• #12 Washington
• #14 Oregon St
• #15 Oregon
They can make it 6 if #18 UCLA wins on Friday. Half of the league!!!
2-1 in bowls so far in 2022
The conference is stupid good this year.
— CFB fight Club (@PacFight) December 29, 2022
PAC-12 NOW 3-2 IN BOWL GAMES
Final: Washington 27, Texas 20.
Huskies get win No. 11 and Alamo Bowl title.
Pac-12 is 3-1 in bowl games.
— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 30, 2022
THE BRUINS COULDN'T TIE THAT RECORD
UCLA’s school record is just 10 wins?
— John P. Wise (@wisejohnp) November 26, 2022