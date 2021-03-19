UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

  • UCLA players celebrate following an 86-80 win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    1/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    UCLA players celebrate following an 86-80 win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) drives near teammate Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang (3) defend during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    2/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) drives near teammate Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang (3) defend during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) sets up on defense as UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) brings the ball up during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    3/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) sets up on defense as UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) brings the ball up during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) gets pressure from UCLA's Cody Riley (2), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and David Singleton (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    4/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) gets pressure from UCLA's Cody Riley (2), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and David Singleton (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) and Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) compete for a rebound during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    5/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) and Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) compete for a rebound during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Oregon State's Warith Alatishe shoots around UCLA's David Singleton, left, and Mac Etienne (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    6/6

    UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

    Oregon State's Warith Alatishe shoots around UCLA's David Singleton, left, and Mac Etienne (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
UCLA players celebrate following an 86-80 win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) drives near teammate Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang (3) defend during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) sets up on defense as UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) brings the ball up during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) gets pressure from UCLA's Cody Riley (2), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and David Singleton (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) and Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) compete for a rebound during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Oregon State's Warith Alatishe shoots around UCLA's David Singleton, left, and Mac Etienne (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
·5 min read

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) UCLA showed plenty of fight in its overtime win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans showed some fight, too - among themselves.

After coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown carried a shouting match into halftime, the Spartans proceeded to blow an 11-point lead over the next 20 minutes. UCLA forced overtime on Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena on Thursday night.

''The kids really needed this,'' said Bruins coach Mick Cronin, whose team had lost four straight. ''They've been battling hard. I was really concerned with their confidence being shook with what we've been through the last few weeks.''

The Bruins scored the first four points in overtime and led 83-80 when Cody Riley hit a foul shot with 26 seconds left. The Spartans' Josh Langford missed at the other end, and Jaylen Clark hit two more free throws to send the Bruins into a first-round game against No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jaquez finished with a career-high 27 points, Johnny Juzang added 23, and Riley and Jules Bernard scored 11 apiece for the Bruins (20-7), who had lost to the Spartans (15-13) each of the past two seasons.

''My determination coming into this game,'' Jaquez said, ''was just to do whatever it took to win.''

Aaron Henry led the Michigan State with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Langford added 12 points and seven rebounds, though he missed a free throw in overtime and another shot in the final seconds.

''Just disappointed,'' Izzo said. ''We had the game won. We made some of the same mistakes we made two or three times this year, critical situations, and I thought we played incredibly well offensively and incredibly poor defensively.''

Both teams had a chance to end the game in regulation.

The Spartans regained the lead on Malik Hall's two free throws with 5 minutes to go, then stretched it to five moments later. But after the Bruins came all the way back, and Jaquez's three-point play knotted the game 77-all with 28.7 seconds left, the Spartans' Rocket Watts shot an airball on a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Bruins inbounded the ball and got it to Juzang, whose heave from the midcourt line bounced off the rim.

That merely delayed UCLA's comeback win.

''We came out and had a great run, and that's one thing we said before the game: We have to sustain the run we are able to create,'' Langford said. ''Credit to UCLA, they played great tonight.''

Indeed, just about everything went right for Michigan State in the first half: It used two big runs minutes apart to establish a lead, then slowly extended it over the final 10 minutes, forcing Cronin to burn through two timeouts.

The Spartans' 11-point lead would have been more had Brown not blown a defensive assignment on Jaquez, allowing him to hit a buzzer-beating jumper. Izzo stormed out to yell at Brown, the junior forward roared back at his Hall of Fame coach, and Izzo tugged on the back of his jersey as the two continued shouting all the way up the tunnel.

''He missed a play and I told him. He walked away and I told him to come back,'' Izzo said. ''It was a normal thing. Just this day and age, everything is something. It was over a missed switch that we had talked about.''

The Bruins took advantage of the suddenly off-kilter Spartans.

With John Wooden's retired Purdue jersey looking down from the rafters, the program he built into a dynasty went on a 10-2 run early in the second half. The Bruins got 3-pointers from Jaquez and Juzang, clamped down on defense and for a long stretch would have made the Wizard of Westwood proud on both ends of the floor.

They did most of it with starting forward Riley sitting with four fouls, too.

Once overtime came around, Juzang hit the first two baskets of the extra session to give UCLA the lead. Riley was back on the floor for a crucial free throw and the Bruins held on to win in their 50th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

''There was no tournament last year, it was taken away from the kids. I speak for all coaches, it's nice to have the kids get a chance to do that,'' Cronin said. ''It's a big step forward for us, but we have more work to do.''

BIG PICTURE

UCLA won despite playing at Michigan State's tempo for most of the night. A big reason was the 9-for-18 clip the Bruins had from the 3-point line, along with matching the more physical Spartans on the boards all night.

Michigan State was 16 of 18 from the foul line but missed one in overtime. It only committed 12 turnovers but two of those came in overtime. In other words, the Spartans made crucial mistakes when it mattered the most.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will play the sixth-seeded Cougars on Saturday night in Indianapolis. They have split 24 matchups with BYU, losing the most recent matchup in November 2019 at the Maui Invitational. They also split their four NCAA Tournament games, with UCLA winning in 1965 and 1971 and the Cougars winning in 1950 and 1981.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated NCAA Tournament bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Gabe Brown have heated exchange at halftime vs. UCLA in NCAA Tournament First Four

    Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had a heated exchange with one of his players during the NCAA Tournament First Four game vs. UCLA.

  • Bruins win OT thriller over Spartans in First Four

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball reporter Krysten Peek takes you through UCLA’s comeback overtime win over Michigan State in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and explains what happened between MSU head coach Tom Izzo and SF Gabe Brown just before halftime.

  • Michigan State basketball melts down, loses to UCLA in OT, 86-80, in NCAA tournament

    Michigan State basketball had a hot start, a near collapse, and a recovery that lead to extra time, but an eventual loss to UCLA in NCAA tournament

  • Atlanta Hawks get 14 players vaccinated for COVID-19

    ATLANTA (AP) Fourteen Atlanta Hawks players received their first vaccinations for COVID-19 following Thursday night's win over Oklahoma City. The team said in a statement after the game that 36 individuals with the basketball operations staff, including 14 players, took their first dose after meeting the state's eligibility requirements. ''Increasing access to health, wellness and play throughout the greater Atlanta community continues to be a priority for our organization,'' the statement said.

  • Michigan State basketball loses to UCLA in OT NCAA tournament, 86-80: Game thread replay

    Michigan State goes up against UCLA in a NCAA tournament play-in game at Mackey Arena on Thursday, March 18, 2021. You can watch the game on TBS.

  • Norfolk State survives Appalachian State 54-53 in First Four

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devante Carter made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining and Norfolk State held on to beat Appalachian State 54-53 on Thursday night in the First Four after blowing an 18-point second-half lead. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans completed a sweep by historically Black colleges and universities on the first day of NCAA Tournament play, joining Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Texas Southern, which beat Mount St. Mary's. Norfolk State advanced to face top overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday. Beating the powerful Bulldogs will require big-time shooting improvement from the Spartans, who won despite making just 26% in the second half and hitting 35% overall.

  • UCLA rallies back to beat Michigan State in overtime to make it out of First Four

    UCLA moves on and will square off against BYU on Saturday.

  • March Madness: UCLA vs Michigan St, Tyger Prop

    The NCAA Tournament is here and we are ready! The nightcap of the four play-in games features a must-see battle between Michigan State and UCLA. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • UConn: Geno Auriemma provides health update after positive COVID-19 test

    UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma joined SNY's UConn Women's Basketball Tournament Preview Show to give an update on how he's been feeling during isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Geno says he feels fine and provides insight into what his team is up against in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Edwards, KAT both top 40 points, T'wolves stun Suns 123-119

    PHOENIX (AP) Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 42 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 41 and the Minnesota Timberwolves suddenly look like a respectable NBA basketball team. The Timberwolves used the dominant Edwards-KAT combo and a fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Phoenix Suns 123-119 on Thursday night. ''Our future success starts now,'' Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

  • Former Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig sends cryptic tweet after leaving job

    Former Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig, who resigned on March 10, two days after being suspended by the school, sent out a cryptic tweet.

  • Jets to sign veteran DB Lamarcus Joyner

    Lamarcus Joyner gives the Jets depth at the safety position alongside Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis.

  • BYU made hilarious COVID-19 testing intros, rescued teammate from elevator before NCAA tournament

    The Cougars, before celebrating their way to coronavirus tests, actually had to rescue Jesse Wade from an elevator on Thursday night.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Canada denied access to trials of jailed Canadians in China

    Canada said Thursday that its consular officials have not received permission to attend the trials of two Canadians who were arrested in China two years ago in a move widely viewed as a pressure tactic over Canada’s detention of an executive at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kovrig and Spavor face spying accusations, and the Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for the two are scheduled to take place Friday and Monday.

  • Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

    Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas. Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, [more]

  • Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Drake's small, energetic contingent of fans sounded like it had waited forever to let loose. The several hundred blue-clad supporters who got to see the Bulldogs in person on Thursday night ended up witnessing the team's first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century. Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake held on to beat Wichita State 53-52 in a tense First Four matchup between former Missouri Valley Conference rivals.

  • Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in NCAA opener

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Texas Southern forward John Walker III celebrated the program's second NCAA Tournament win the way he always envisioned - hooting, hollering and just having fun. After scoring a season-high 19 points, grabbing a career-high tying nine rebounds and leading the Tigers back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in the first tourney game in nearly two years, Walker let loose. The Tigers (17-8) have won 10 straight overall and improved to 2-0 in First Four games.

  • From the No. 1 seed to Cinderella, here are 10 bold predictions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

    Picking all of the top seeds to advance in the NCAA Tournament is never the best strategy. March Madness is all about upsets and bold picks.

  • Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

    Meyers Leonard will reportedly not join the Thunder.