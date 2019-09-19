UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero to retire in 2020

UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero will retire when his contract expires on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

USC won’t be the only Los Angeles-based university looking for a new athletic director.

According to the Los Angeles Times, UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire when his contract expires on June 30, 2020. The University of California System Regents voted unanimously Thursday to extend Guerrero’s contract from Dec. 31 of this year through his retirement date.

Guerrero, 68, has been the AD at UCLA since 2002. The UC Regents were aware of Guerrero’s retirement plans, per the Times.

UCLA has won 32 NCAA championships in 15 different sports and also revitalized its athletic facilities during Guerrero’s tenure. But in recent years, the Bruins have underwhelmed in men’s basketball and football.

UCLA has one of the most storied men’s basketball programs in NCAA history but has not made it beyond the Sweet 16 since 2008. The school fired Steve Alford early in the 2018-19 season and Guerrero led a winding search that ultimately yielded Mick Cronin from Cincinnati.

In football, the program sputtered under the leadership of Jim Mora Jr., who was fired before the conclusion of the 2017 season. Soon after, Guerrero hired Chip Kelly to run the program. But Kelly’s success from his time Oregon has not materialized at UCLA thus far. The Bruins went 3-9 in his first season and are off to an 0-3 start so far in 2019 while averaging just 14 points per game.

The LA Times is reporting that Terry Tumey, currently the AD at Fresno State, is “widely considered a strong candidate” to follow Guerrero at UCLA. Like Guerrero, Tumey is a UCLA alum. Tumey was an offensive lineman for the Bruins from 1984-1987 and later was an assistant coach for the program.

UCLA will join USC as a school looking for a new athletic director. USC announced last week that Lynn Swann had stepped down from his position after a scandal-plagued three-year stint.

