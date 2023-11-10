UCLA, ASU football square off with the focus on quarterbacks, who is and is not available

Record-wise the Arizona State and UCLA football teams have little in common. But a deeper dive into their offenses show there has been something in common at the highest profile position - quarterback.

Both schools started the season with a highly coveted high school prospect. For ASU it was four-star prospect Jaden Rashada. For UCLA, it was five-star recruit Dante Moore.

Both faced challenges from returning players. Incumbent Trenton Bourguet at ASU and previous understudy Ethan Garbers at UCLA.

More on the Sun Devils upcoming matchup: ASU looks to get back on track with win against UCLA in last game at Rose Bowl

Both schools have had their seasons partially derailed by injuries or uncertainty at that position, ASU more than its Pac-12 rival. But the two will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl, most likely for the last time with them headed to different conferences next season. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Both are coming off losses with ASU (2-7, 1-5) overpowered at Utah 55-3 in what stands as one of the worst losses in school history while UCLA (6-3, 3-3) was upended by resurgent Arizona, causing the Bruins to fall from the national rankings and vaulting the Wildcats in.

Perhaps no one in the Pac-12 is more familiar with Moore than ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, who recruited Moore while serving as offensive coordinator at Oregon. Moore, out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, had even committed to Oregon, only to decommit two weeks after Dillingham departed Eugene in favor of Tempe.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly has gone back and forth between the two with Moore having played in eight games and Garbers seven. Garbers, who has started four games, has thrown for 786 yards and completed 68.1% percent of his passes while Moore, who has started five, has thrown for 1,344 but completed just 52% with seven interceptions and 10 touchdowns.

Much like Rashada, there has been a learning curve when going with the younger quarterback but Dillingham made it clear earlier this week he wants nothing but the best for the now rival quarterback.

“He's an unbelievable player. He's an unbelievable person. Hard worker, tough, smart, accurate. Pick any other adjective that's positive in the dictionary, and I believe that about that kid," Dillingham said. "I think he's just an unbelievable, unbelievable person. I can't say enough positive about that. I built a really good relationship. Unfortunately, I can't really talk to him anymore due to NCAA rules, which is unfortunate just because he is a great kid and we built a really strong bond. But I wish him nothing but the best in his entire career, and he's unbelievable.”

Rashada won the starting job late in fall camp but he was knocked out of the second game of the season with a leg injury and has yet to return. Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne sustained a hamstring injury two weeks before the season opener. He returned for the third game but that turned out to be just a cameo appearance due to various ailments with the same leg and has now missed seven games total.

That has put the burden on Bourguet, who started the last five games last season. He's taken a physical beating but shown resiliency and played despite not being full strength.

Both Bourguet and Moore were knocked out of games last Saturday. Bourguet left the Utah game with an apparent leg injury, came back in after a brief respite but then departed again and was on crutches by the time the contest ended.

That left the ball in the hands of No. 4 signal caller Jacob Conover, a newcomer from BYU who didn't see any game time for the Cougars last season.

Moore also came out of the UCLA game against Arizona, after Garbers had already gone down earlier in the fourth quarter, leaving junior Collin Schlee in control. Dillingham said his team is preparing for all scenarios.

Bourguet did practice this week but the Sun Devils also ran through some drills with other options. Rashada and Pyne don't appear to be game ready yet and it's probable that they won't be before the season is over.

The UCLA quarterbacks have had a luxury the ASU quintet has not had and that's consistency and more weapons around them. UCLA enters this week's games as one of six FBS teams with at least 1,840 rushing yards and 2,150 passing yards on the season. Also in the club are LSU, Oregon, New Mexico State, Kansas State and UCF.

UCLA has also started the same offensive line in every game.

That's the position at which ASU has been most decimated by injuries. The Sun Devils have used eight line combinations in eight games. It will be without five linemen, possibly six this week and that doesn't include a starter who had been hurt but quit the team last week.

ASU is averaging just 332.8 yards offense, last in the Pac-12 and 103rd out of 130 FBS schools. ASU also ranks last in third down conversion percentage (.331).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UCLA, ASU square off with focus on who is and is not available at QB