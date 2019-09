Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview a Saturday night clash between UCLA at Arizona in Tucson. Arizona, coming off a bye week, has won five its last six home pages. Last time out, UCLA knocked off Washington State in dramatic come-from-behind fashion, a 67-63 shootout win. See the game at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad