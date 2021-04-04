UCLA alumni Baron Davis, Kris Johnson and Earl Watson breakdown keys to the game for the Bruins

Famed UCLA alumni Baron Davis, Kris Johnson, and Earl Watson discuss what it will take for the No. 11 UCLA Bruins to win their Final Four matchup vs. No. 1 Gonzaga at the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Recommended Stories

  • UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond on Bruins Final Four berth: 'It's been an amazing ride'

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Don MacLean, and Ros Gold-Onwude catch up with UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond about the No. 11 UCLA Bruins run to the Final Four at the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

  • Analysis: Baylor primed for first men's NCAA basketball championship as depth overpowers Houston

    What Baylor displayed Saturday was a team hitting on all cylinders when it routed Houston to earn its first trip to the championship game since 1948.

  • Map shows which men's Final Four team states are rooting for in the final weekend of March Madness

    With Baylor, UCLA, Gonzaga, and Houston the last teams standing, sportsbetting.ag used Twitter trends to determine where each state's loyalties lie.

  • The SPAC Slowdown

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the SPAC craze slows down, Hwang’s leveraged blowout, and S&P 4,000. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Are SPACs Whack? The boom in special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has driven global deal activity to its highest level since 1980. Each blank-check company begins with an equity offering and ends with a merger, all in the span of less than two years — great news for the investment bankers collecting fees on the transactions. With 103 SPACs issued last year executing the “reverse mergers” by which they take companies public, M&A activity is up nearly 100 percent since last year. The velocity of SPAC deals is so high that banks are reportedly turning the lucrative deals down: The pipeline of SPACs rushing to market is getting so clogged that bankers, lawyers and auditors are turning away business as they struggle to keep pace, according to people familiar with the matter. As founders of blank-check companies wait in line, the deep-pocketed investors needed to take them public have grown squeamish. Some banks, such as Citi and Moelis, are compensating their overworked junior employees with cash bonuses, but analysts appear slated to have a lighter workload this summer as the SPAC craze slows down. In the past two weeks alone, four blank-check deals have been halted, with SPAC shares declining significantly from their highs early this year. The slowdown follows an influx of short-sellers into the opaque financial vehicles and a sell-off in high-profile SPACs such as Churchill Capital Corp IV. Weakness in SPACs is partially a function of increased competition: With so many SPACs hunting for targets, merger valuations have grown unsustainable, and sponsors are getting laxer about the companies they choose to take public. “They are bringing lower and lower quality companies public,” an investment analyst told CNBC. “They run up against the capacity of reasonable quality companies especially in the niches that are popular.” That means a good chunk of SPACs issued last year will see a longer lag before they take targets public, and the pop in first-quarter M&A activity could prove to be short-lived. Another issue is tepid appetite from the private investors who finance SPAC mergers. Blank-check companies raise money in the public markets, but they require private capital to finance their take-public transactions. Private-investment-in-public-equity (PIPE) financing is the last leg of fundraising in the blank-check lifecycle, and it’s been a key pillar of the recent boom in SPACs. Recently, however, PIPE financing for SPACs has begun to dry up. Some of the high-profile SPAC sell-offs appear to have tightened the spigots of capital from private-equity firms, which are committing less money to SPACs now than they did last year. A partner at Morrison & Foerster told Bloomberg that “PIPE investors are becoming increasingly discerning,” causing delays in deal closures. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission — invigorated by the Biden administration’s more aggressive posture toward Wall Street — has launched an inquiry into SPACs. Concerns about retail activity in the opaque investment vehicles could lead to increased disclosure requirements for SPACs. In the meantime, the SEC has slowed down its response time for SPAC filings, with more filings requiring amendments or revisions than they did last year. Around the Web S&P 500 hits a record 4,000 Technology and energy shares propelled US stocks to a new record on Thursday while government bonds rallied, in the return of a popular pandemic trade predicated on continued social curbs and supportive monetary policy. The benchmark S&P 500 passed the 4,000 level for the first time, closing 1.2 per cent higher in New York. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is stacked with growth companies whose valuations are flattered by lower market interest rates, climbed 1.8 per cent. Bloomberg goes in-depth on Bill Hwang’s “leveraged blowout” Underscoring the chaos of an escalating situation, representatives from Credit Suisse Group AG floated a suggestion as they met last week to confront the reality of such an exceptional margin call and consider ways to mitigate the damage: Maybe wait to see if his stocks recover? Viacom, some noted, seemed artificially low after its run-up past $100 just two days earlier. Yet it was Hwang’s own orders that had helped make Viacom the year’s best performer in the S&P 500, forcing benchmark-tracking investors and exchange-traded funds to buy as well. Without him creating that momentum, Viacom and his other positions had little hope of rebounding. At several points during those exchanges, bankers implored Hwang to buy himself breathing room by selling some stocks and raising cash to post collateral. He wouldn’t budge, people who participated in the meetings said. Random Walk In a Harvard Business Review article last month, business professor Ivana Naumovska warned that the SPAC bubble was coming to an end: Research shows that when more people adopt a practice, it will become increasingly widespread due to growing awareness and legitimacy. But that’s for non-controversial stuff. Things get a little more complicated for controversial practices like SPACs and reverse mergers, where third-party concern and skepticism also grows as the practice becomes more widely used. Our study offers an institutionally and sociologically informed explanation of the boom-to-bust dynamics of controversial practices. While finance and economics have suggested that decision makers’ cognitive biases drive these bubbles, we add to evidence that such bubbles can relate to institutionally driven dynamics. In effect, we show that the popularity of reverse mergers planted the seeds of its own demise. We collected data on the use of reverse mergers, market responses, and firm characteristics, including market value, earnings, total assets and debt, exchange listing and between 2001 and 2012. We also studied how the media evaluated reverse mergers. Of the 267 articles published between 2001 and 2012, 148 were neutral, 113 were negative and only 6 were positive. Finally, we gathered share price data to examine how stock markets valued reverse mergers. Our analysis of this data shows that — as you would expect — higher popularity of the practice (i.e., higher number of past adoptions of reverse mergers) initially triggered imitation and further adoption. But, simultaneously, as the number of reverse mergers grew, investors and the media became increasingly skeptical about the practice. The skepticism and negative reactions were further intensified as the proportion of reverse merger transactions involving firms with relatively low reputations increased. The poor stock market valuations of reverse merges, and the negative media coverage discouraged firms with good reputations from adopting the practice. The regulators duly waded in. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2005 disclosure rules for reverse mergers and its 2011 warning to investors about investing in reverse mergers amid an influx of Chinese players — a phenomenon studied in another of my recent papers — triggered negative market reactions and led to a decline in the practice. In essence, investors, regulators, and the media — important arbiters of financial innovations — fed off one another’s cues and evaluations. Negative media coverage weighed on stock market valuations and the subsequent diffusion of reverse mergers. By 2010, when reverse merger activity peaked, 70 percent of media articles on the phenomenon had a negative tone. Reverse merger firms’ share prices plummeted to the extent that cumulative returns neared -45 percent. The following year, in 2011, reverse merger activity plunged by 35 percent. In effect, the popularity of reverse mergers planted the seeds of its own demise. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Is the SPAC craze finally cooling off?

    SPACs have so dominated Wall Street thinking this year that they are now the stuff of memes and ironic t-shirts. Thanks to their burst in popularity with celebrity and retail investors alike, more than half of companies that went private last year happened through a SPAC. Also termed blank-check companies, SPACs are shell companies that take private firms public by raising money on an exchange and then merging with or acquiring them to take their place on the exchange.

  • Rick Ross Says a Joint Album with Drake is Under 'Serious Consideration'

    From “Aston Martin Music” to “Stay Scheming,” “Lord Knows,” and other tracks, it’s safe to say Drake and Rick Ross create magic when they come together.

  • Wizards post season-low 87 points in loss to Mavericks

    The Washington Wizards lost to the Dallas Mavericks 109-87 on Saturday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down...

  • Saved! courted controversy to explore Christianity in high school

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week, ahead of Easter, we’re looking at films about Christianity.

  • Montverde Academy beats Sunrise Christian for fifth GEICO Nationals title

    Montverde notched its fifth GEICO Nationals title Saturday with a 62-52 win over Sunrise Christian Academy.

  • Micron Stock Is a Buy as the Global Chip Shortage Continues

    With a global chip shortage expected to last all year, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is riding high right now. The company reported during its fiscal 2021 second-quarter update (the three months ended March 4, 2021) that it's operating near full capacity to keep up with its customers' needs as effects from the pandemic and surging demand for electronic devices has sales back in strong growth mode. How did this chip shortage happen?

  • SC’s Lindsey Graham says AR-15s are necessary in case of ‘breakdown of law and order’

    “Now, why would anybody need to own an AR-15? If there is a breakdown of law and order, and that can happen -- we’ve seen it happen in our major cities,” Graham posted on Instagram.

  • Why NIO Stock Fell Almost 15% in March

    NIO also had company-specific news in March, including releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, and a direct impact from the global semiconductor shortage. On March 1, NIO reported fourth-quarter 2020 results that met analyst expectations on revenue of about $1 billion, but showed a higher net loss than was expected. While vehicle sales soared more than 130% in the fourth quarter and more than doubled for the full-year versus the prior-year periods, investor expectations are high after the stock gained more than 1,100% in 2020.

  • Myanmar junta cuts internet, protesters say they will not surrender

    Protests have taken place almost daily since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in a crackdown by security forces that has drawn international condemnation. On Friday, security forces opened fire at a rally near Myanmar's second city Mandalay, wounding four people, two critically, according to three domestic media organisations.

  • March jobs report: Payrolls rise by 916,000, unemployment rate drops to 6.0%

    The Department of Labor released its March employment report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Reports: Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser heading to Oklahoma

    Moser will succeed Lon Kruger after the longtime college coach announced his retirement.

  • Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn

    Aari McDonald and Adia Barnes have marched Arizona out of the basketball desert to the doorstep of a national championship. McDonald scored 26 points and led a smothering defensive effort as the Wildcats beat UConn 69-59 Friday night to advance to the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time in school history. The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who have made the Final Four 13 consecutive times, but haven’t made the championship game since 2016 when UConn won its 11th title.

  • CJ McCollum with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/02/2021

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Athletics: Olympic hopeful Van Niekerk finds form with 200m win

    South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk stepped up his return from long-term injury with a victory over 200 metres at the ASA Athletix Invitational on Tuesday. Van Niekerk has barely competed since being injured in a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 but declared himself fully fit after winning in a time of 20.10 seconds, albeit with a +2.1m/s tailwind on a wet night on the Highveld. "This definitely gave me confidence I didn’t have before," he said in a media release from Athletics South Africa after clocking a season's best time.

  • Nneka Ogwumike: Draymond Green's WNBA equal pay comments based on 'miseducation'

    Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.