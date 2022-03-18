  • Oops!
Tyger Campbell's heroics save UCLA from Akron upset bid

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
UCLA was the darling of March Madness in 2021, reaching the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. One year later, they almost found themselves on the opposite end of the glass slipper.

The Bruins, a No. 4 seed this time, were nearly shocked by No. 13 seed Akron in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, eking out a 57-53 win.

UCLA found itself in trouble early, falling behind 18-10 to open the game and struggling to get anything resembling offense going. The deficit was down to one point by halftime, but Akron opened up another eight-point lead midway through the second half. It was never an easy game for the Bruins, who finished the game shooting 19-of-54 (35.8%) from the field and 8-of-22 from deep.

It took a 10-2 run in the game's final minutes to get UCLA the lead back, and its hopes for survival were bolstered when Akron's leading rebounder Enrique Freeman fouled out for the game.

The hero of the night for UCLA was point guard Tyger Campbell, who finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and five assists. He provided a personal 8-0 run toward the end to give the Bruins the win, capped off with a 3-pointer from the logo:

The game was Akron's first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2013 and first under head coach John Groce. The 24-9 Zips' road to March Madness came via a win in the MAC tournament as the conference's fourth seed.

UCLA will advance to face No. 5 seed St. Mary's, who crushed Indiana 82-53 earlier in the second round on Saturday.

Tyger Campbell came up clutch for UCLA. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

