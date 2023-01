Associated Press

When quarterback Caleb Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California, they had the same goal. “We wanted to get USC back to where it was, what all of you might remember USC as,” Williams said. The Trojans came up just short of making the four-team College Football Playoff in their first season on the West Coast, but Williams won the Heisman Trophy and they have a chance to reach 12 wins for the first time since 2008.