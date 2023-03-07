UCLA’s Adem Bona earns 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, presented by Nextiva
UCLA’s Adem Bona won the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, presented by Nextiva. Bona is UCLA's 10th all-time recipient of the Freshman of the Year award, matching Arizona for the most of any program in league history. The 6-10 forward ranks second overall in the league in field goal percentage (.667) and tied for fifth in blocked shots (1.67 bpg). Among freshmen, Bona leads in blocks, field goal percentage and rebounding (5.3 bpg), and ranks fifth in scoring (7.8 ppg).