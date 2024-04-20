UCLA adds major offensive firepower with addition of Oregon State's Tyler Bilodeau

Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau anounced on social media Saturday that he'll be transferring to UCLA, which recently learned Adem Bona (3) is entering the NBA draft. (Mark Ylen / Associated Press)

Mick Cronin might have just found another cure for the long scoring droughts and subpar shooting that led to UCLA’s first losing season in nearly a decade.

Tyler Bilodeau, a naturally gifted scorer who flourished last season for Oregon State, announced on social media Saturday that he was committed to the Bruins. The 6-foot-9 power forward will be a junior next season, with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

He gives UCLA a much-needed offensive weapon who can score in a variety of ways after averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds last season while making 34.5% of his three-pointers.

Bilodeau becomes the fourth transfer headed to Westwood after the team previously announced the signings of small forward Kobe Johnson (formerly of USC), combo guard Skyy Clark (Louisville) and power forward Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State). All four newcomers averaged double figures in scoring for their previous teams and are considered tough, physical players who should fit Cronin’s preferred style of play.

A year after featuring one of the youngest teams in the nation, the Bruins will now unveil a roster centered on veterans joined by freshman Eric Freeny from Corona Centennial High.

The Bruins now have four power forwards on their roster with Bilodeau, Dailey, Brandon Williams and Berke Buyuktuncel but remain in need of a center with Adem Bona having declared for the NBA draft. They are also believed to be pursuing sharpshooter Dominick Harris, who ranked third in the nation last season by making 44.8% of his three-pointers for Loyola Marymount before entering the transfer portal.

With Bilodeau on board, the Bruins have only one open scholarship, but more could become available with additional departures. Will McClendon, Jan Vide and Ilane Fibleuil entered the transfer portal before Bona bid farewell on his way to the NBA draft.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.