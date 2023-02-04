UCLA 2023 football schedule has Bruins feeling optimistic

The UCLA Bruins are still recovering from a heartbreaking Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh. On top of that, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet will leave massive holes on offense, although Kent State QB Collin Shclee and five-star recruit Dante Moore make things easier.

When the 2023 Pac-12 schedule was released, the Bruins must have felt great about their slate, especially after USC got hit hard by the schedule makers in the Trojans’ final season in the conference.

The Bruins don’t face either Oregon or Washington in 2023, so that helps (h/t Jon Wilner of The Mercury News).

“The Bruins once again have a schedule built for success with a low-stress non-conference lineup — Michigan was supposed to visit the Rose Bowl but canceled — and favorable intra-league matchups,” Wilner wrote. “UCLA has a bye to recover from visiting Utah, doesn’t play Oregon or Washington and faces the Arizona schools and Cal down the stretch (along with USC).”

So, there you have it. The end of the season is a breeze, except for the game against USC, and the Bruins don’t have Washington or Oregon on the slate.

This is an easier schedule for Chip Kelly, and the Bruins have a chance to finish out the Pac-12 era with a strong season before moving to the Big Ten.

