UCL giants want to sign 24yo Arsenal star after manager request, Gunners ask for £17m – report

Incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta has made a specific request to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia for €20 million (£17m) in January 2023 and he has since made 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has not had a guaranteed starting role under manager Mikel Arteta and it was recently reported that he could prefer a return to Serie A.

TuttoMercatoWeb now claim that Motta has made a specific request to Juventus to sign Kiwior, who he previously managed for one season at Spezia.

The Gunners are willing to part ways with Kiwior for £17m. The Bianconeri consider the fee to be excessive and believe Arsenal may lower their price towards the transfer deadline.

Juventus have a strong appreciation for Kiwior, but they are prepared to play the waiting game.

Kiwior would reunite with Motta at Juventus

The Pole is primarily a central defender by trade, but he has made over 60 percent of his appearances from the left-back role for the Gunners.

It was a similar case at Spezia. Motta brought him to the Italian club in August 2021 and played him as a holding midfielder in most of the games.

It is quite clear that Kiwior has the ability to comfortably play in three positions and this could be a prime reason behind Motta’s desire to reunite.

We don’t believe Arsenal should let him go on the cheap. They must hold out for their asking price and only sanction his sale if a replacement is found.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato was touted as a potential successor for Kiwior in defence, but the Dutch sensation appears determined to stay for another season.

Unless the club land a suitable successor, they should not contemplate his exit.

