UCL giants ready to offer ‘world-class’ star in swap deal for £34m United ace – report

Juventus could negotiate a swap deal for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Greenwood spent the recent campaign on loan with Getafe where he registered 10 goals and six assists from 36 appearances in all competitions.

United are prepared to part ways with him on a permanent basis this summer and the Bianconeri are currently front-runners to secure a deal.

The Turin giants are reluctant to pay the asking price between £34-42 million and could instead propose a swap agreement involving Chiesa.

The Bianconeri are currently on the cusp of signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in a similar move.

The club are expected to pay a small fee on top of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Junior moving to Villa Park as part of the agreement.

Thiago Motta’s side have a similar strategy to land Greenwood, but it is reported that Lazio could scupper their plans with a better proposal.

United could be tempted by Juventus’ offer

Chiesa has been linked with a Premier League move for several seasons. A transfer could happen this time with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 26-year-old made 13 goal contributions from 37 appearances last season. He predominantly played as a second striker for the Bianconeri.

However, he is also comfortable operating from either wing. He has been most successful from the right flank where United have lacked creativity.

He would be a good acquisition in a swap deal, though United should ask for a transfer fee on top, given Greenwood is younger and has a higher ceiling.

Chiesa was described as ‘world-class‘ by former Italian defender Alessandro Pierini following his sublime run of form en route to the Euro 2020 final.

