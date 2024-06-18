UCL giants react after United make £25m bid to sign 21yo, need ‘wildcard’ offer to convince – report

UCL giants react after United make £25m bid to sign 21yo, need ‘wildcard’ offer to convince – report

Manchester United are likely to make multiple signings during the summer transfer window and a new midfielder could be one of the priorities for manager Erik ten Hag.

Sport (page 16) today claim that United recently made a £25 million bid for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, but the proposal was immediately turned down by the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana responded practically with a smile. The midfielder is considered ‘non-transferable’ despite the club’s requirement to balance their books by the end of June.

The same outlet claim that it would require a ‘completely irrefutable’ and ‘wildcard’ of an offer to persuade Hansi Flick’s side to part ways with the 21-year-old ace.

United face difficult task of signing Lopez

Ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing a young midfielder with the profile of Lopez, who is technically gifted and has the potential to become even better in future.

However, United face a difficult task of signing him despite the financial concerns of the Blaugrana.

The La Liga outfit are currently in the process of selling Mikayil Faye to Porto and there are several other senior players, who have been linked with summer departures.

Keeping this in mind, United face an improbable task of luring Lopez unless they are prepared to pay £50m or more to test the resolve of the Catalan heavyweights.

In the past, this would have been a possibility under the Glazers, but the management under Sir Jim Ratcliffe are insistent that they won’t be held to ransom for any player.

Hence, United may have to look elsewhere to add more creativity into their midfield.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com