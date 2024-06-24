UCL giants fear Arsenal could win the race to sign 30-goal star – Sky Sport journalist

Borussia Dortmund are fearful that Arsenal could beat them to the signing of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Guinea international had a superb 2023/24 campaign with Stuttgart. He scored an impressive 30 goals from as many appearances, with 28 of those coming in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy helped his club qualify for the Champions League against the odds, but he has made the decision to pursue a bigger challenge elsewhere.

It is now reported that Dortmund have made it clear to Guirassy that he is their desired striker target, but they are most fearful of the interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal could make surprise move for Guirassy

The Gunners had good success with Kai Havertz leading the line from February. The German registered 15 goal contributions from his final 14 league appearances.

Despite this, manager Mikel Arteta may want to add more quality in the frontline, considering Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have failed to find consistency.

Arsenal have been linked with high-profile names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, and it would come as a surprise if they were to sign Guirassy.

The former Rennes man had a stellar campaign with Stuttgart, but prior to last season, he failed to score more than 14 goals in a single season in his club career.

Guirassy is available for just £15 million due to a release clause, but we are not convinced over him. He would be a good back-up striker, but not the first-choice.

If Arsenal decide to sign Guirassy, they would have an advantage over Dortmund. The club have the capacity to propose a better contract package to the striker.

