UCLA's Chase Strumpf lives up to his 'flat-out rake' scouting report minutes after being drafted by Cubs

Chase Strumpf went into MLB and helped his team to the NCAA Super Regionals in the same minute. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Chase Strumpf had a monstrous MLB draft night and the UCLA second baseman’s selection was only the start.

The 6-foot-1 junior was focused on the Bruins’ win-or-go-home regional final against Loyola Marymount. His performance in Los Angeles was the quintessential showcase for anyone looking up his scouting report in the seconds after his name was called in the draft.

Strumpf homers after draft pick

The Chicago Cubs drafted Strumpf in the second round at No. 64 overall. The pick came in around 8:51 p.m. PT.

While his name was called across the country in New Jersey, Strumpf was in an L.A. on-deck circle at Jackie Robinson Stadium. It was the bottom of the fourth and his Bruins led by a single run. He stepped into the box with two outs and runners on first and second.

Those reading up on his scouting report got an immediate glance at what the hitter could do for the Cubs in a handful of years.

“He can flat out rake,” MLB Pipeline writes in its report.

At approximately 8:52 p.m., Strumpf took an 0-1 pitch to left field that gave No. 1 UCLA a 6-2 lead. It all but officially clinched the game.





The Bruins defeated Loyola Marymount, 6-3, days after falling into the loser’s bracket with a 3-2 loss to LMU in the second game of the regional. They swept the Sunday doubleheader to force a final game.

UCLA will play in the Super Regional against Michigan. The best-of-three series begins Friday. It’s the first time UCLA has made it this far since 2013 and its 51 wins on the season tie the program’s single-season record.

Strumpf named most outstanding player

Strumpf was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player and to the all-tournament team. The home run was his second in back-to-back games against Loyola Marymount. He had five hits, six runs and five RBI total over the five-game regional tournament.

The former shortstop led the Bruins as a sophomore and came on strong later in his junior campaign after a slow start. It was his ninth home run of the season. He has a career .298 batting average with 27 home runs, 124 RBI and 131 runs over 171 games as a Bruin.

Five teammates were also named to the tournament team.

Big draft night for Bruins

Three Bruins had their name called on the first day of the draft, making UCLA the only NCAA school to have three on day 1. It’s the second time in program history and the first since 1987 they’ve had that many and the first time it’s been two position players in the opening two rounds.

The Colorado Rockies took junior first baseman Michael Toglia at No. 23 overall and the Texas Rangers drafted junior right-hander Ryan Garcia at No. 50 overall.

