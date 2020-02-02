UCI WorldTour 2020: The complete team-by-team guide to the season

Launched in 2009, the UCI WorldTour comprises 38 events that range from one-day races through to the jewels in the crown of men's cycling: the three-week grand tours.

The season gets under way in January with the Tour Down Under and goes through to October when China hosts its only top-tier race of the year, the Tour of Guangxi.

All 19 team are contracted to compete at races other than those added to the calendar in 2017 – Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, UAE Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Dwars door Vlaanderens, Tour of Turkey, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Tour of California, London-Surrey Classic and Tour of Guangxi – though all must receive invites.

Here, Telegraph Sport introduces each of the teams that feature in the top tier of men's cycling.

Ag2r-La Mondiale (Fra)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 14th

General manager: Vincent Lavenu

Title sponsor: Personal insurance

The French squad that was founded by Vincent Lavenu back in 1992 may have been a permanent feature in the top tier of professional cycling for almost 30 years now, but Ag2r-La Mondiale are yet to take home a winners' jersey at any of the three grand tours. Through Carlos Betancur (2013, Giro d'Italia), Pierre Latour (2017, Tour de France) and Geoffrey Bouchard (2019, Vuelta a España) though, the team has three times claimed the best young rider classification, and last year Romain Bardet clinched the coveted polka-dot jersey as winner of the mountains classification at the Tour. Under its various guises the Massif Central-based team have amassed 18 stages in their home race between 1998 (Jacky Durand) and 2017 (Bardet). Alongside Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ, Ag2r are one of just three French teams at WorldTour level.

Outlook for 2020

With a largely unchanged squad, much of the focus will remain on Bardet who is expected to skip the Tour in favour of a tilt at the Giro. The arrivals of Andrea Vendrame, Lawrence Naesen, Harry Tanfield and neo-pro Clément Champoussin are expected to add some steel to a team that claimed just two WorldTour race wins last year.

Astana (Kaz)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Fifth

General manager: Alexandre Vinokourov

Title sponsor: Kazakh business consortium

Born out of the chaotic collapse of Liberty Seguros-Würth – the Spanish team whose involvement in Operación Puerto led to their disbandment – it seemed inevitable that the Kazakhstan-sponsored team would become embroiled in their own doping scandals. Fronted by Alexandre Vinokourov, the controversial former rider who himself served a two-year ban for blood doping, the team have won all three grand tours multiple times with four different riders (Alberto Contador, Vinokourov, Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali) as well as three editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège – including last year's win by Jakob Fuglsang – while earning themselves numerous bans for doping infringements though, encouragingly, none since 2014. Enjoyed a good start to their last campaign culminating with three stage wins at the Giro before rounding off the season with a team time trial win at the Vuelta a España and a maiden grand tour stage win for Fuglsang.

Outlook for 2020

Will be hoping to build on last year's early-season successes and with the arrival of seven new riders, including young Spanish climber Óscar Rodríguez and the hugely experienced all-rounder Fabio Felline, have provided the likes of Miguel Ángel López and Fuglsang the support they will need if they are to pursue their general classification ambitions.

Bahrain-McLaren (Brn)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 13th

General manager: Brent Copeland

Title sponsor: Kingdom of Bahrain and and McLaren, car makers

Became the first team from the Middle East to compete at WorldTour level, in 2017 after the Bahraini royal family ploughed millions into the squad. Have won stages in all three grand tours through Vincenzo Nibali, who has since joined Trek-Segafredo. Matej Mohoric (2018, Giro d’Italia) and Dylan Teuns, who last year prevailed on the steep upper slopes of La Planche des Belles Filles, have helped swell their collective palmarès. Brought in 11 new riders including Mikel Landa, Wout Poels and Mark Cavendish during the close season, but it is the arrival of coach Rod Ellingworth from Team Ineos that got the tongues wagging the most. The partnership with new co-sponsors McLaren has also given the squad a new look, feel and modus operandi as the Woking-based company aim to “disrupt” the traditionally conservative sport of cycling.

Outlook for 2020

Will be fascinating to see if Ellingworth can reinvigorate Cavendish following two disappointing seasons for the former world champion. He will also be hoping to get Landa's career back on track after the Basque played second fiddle – or even third – to team-mates at Sky and later Movistar. Former Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Poels will be handed a free role.

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Second

General manager: Ralph Denk

Title sponsor: German manufacturers of kitchen appliances and bathroom products

Formed as Team NetApp in 2010, Ralph Denk has developed his squad organically, starting at UCI Continental level before, in 2011, earning ProContinental team status. After signing Peter Sagan in the countdown to the 2017 season the German squad made the final step up to the WorldTour where they have since flourished. While the majority of wins have come from Sagan, who last year claimed a record seventh green jersey at the Tour de France, Lukas Pöstlberger, Maciej Bodnar, Rafal Majka, Sam Bennett, Pascal Ackermann and Cesare Benedetti have all claimed grand tour stage wins. In Emanuel Buchmann, who narrowly missed out on a Tour podium finishing 25sec behind third-placed Steven Kruijswijk, Denk has in his ranks a genuine general classification contender.

Outlook for 2020

May have lost Irish sprinter Bennett to Deceuninck-Quick Step and Italian climber Davide Formolo to UAE Team Emirates, but should Sagan return to the sort of form that largely evaded him last season they should fare well. The capture of promising youngster Lennard Kämna, coupled with the hugely impressive Ackermann and Buchmann, suggests that the squad remains in rude health.

CCC Team (Pol)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 20th

General manager: Jim Ochowicz

Title sponsor: Polish shoe and bag manufacturer

Formed after BMC Racing merged with CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice in the latter part of 2018, the team management at CCC reportedly targeted 20 WorldTour victories in their debut season in 2019. But only Patrick Bevin (stage two at the Tour Down Under) and Greg Van Avermaet (Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal) managed to take any wins in a chastening year for the Polish team. May have lost some of the lustre – and perhaps more importantly, the talent – from their BMC Racing days, but appear to have strengthened with some close season moves in the transfer market.

Outlook for 2020

The arrivals of experienced WorldTour riders Matteo Trentin and Ilnur Zakarin along with the return of Jan Hirt ought to give the squad some much-needed steel while the signing of Italian climber Fausto Masnada from Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec should provide further race-winning opportunities. Should the new riders settle, then CCC's second year in the top tier will see improved results.

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 21st

General manager: Cédric Vasseur

Title sponsor: Money-lending company

Founded in 1997 by Cyrille Guimard, the legendary directeur sportif who now oversees things with the national team, the French outfit remains one of the most recognisable squads in the peloton having been sponsored by money-lending company Cofidis for almost a quarter of a century. The team returns to the top tier of world cycling in 2020 following a 10-year hiatus during which time it competed in the UCI Professional Continental division, though has regularly featured in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España thanks to wildcard invitations. Cofidis has not won a stage at its home grand tour since 2008 when Sylvain Chavanel beat Jérémy Roy in a two-up sprint in Montluçon. Endured a number of doping scandals during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Claimed a solitary WorldTour victory in 2019 when Spaniard Jesús Herrada won stage six at La Vuelta.

Outlook for 2020

The high-profile capture of Italian sprinter Elia Viviani, who joined after two successful seasons at Deceuninck-Quick Step, is sure to give the team some much-needed punch following the departure of Nacer Bouhanni to Arkéa–Samsic. Equally, the arrivals of French climber Guillaume Martin, Australian all-rounder Nathan Haas and the experienced Belgian rouleur Julien Vermote should strengthen Vasseur's squad as they look to make their mark on the WorldTour.

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel)

UCI World Ranking 2019: First

General manager: Patrick Lefevere

Title sponsor: Designer and producer of windows and laminate flooring manufacturers

Born out of the ashes of the Mapei-Quick Step squad, the Belgian super-team was established in 2003 and is one of the most successful squads in modern cycling. Lefevere's team has amassed 19 monuments – the team completed the set in 2018 when Bob Jungels won Liège-Bastogne-Liège – and remain the standard bearer in the one-day classics. Despite having never won a grand tour, in 2019 Quick Step held the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France for 14 days thanks to Julian Alaphilippe, the swashbuckling Frenchman who also added two stages to his palmarès. Alaphilippe claimed the prestigious end-of-season Vélo d'Or award having also won Strade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo and La Flèche Wallonne. The self-styled 'Wolfpack' have topped the UCI WorldTour rankings for two years having consistently won across all terrains, with a multitude of riders.

Outlook for 2020

May have lost some big names in Philippe Gilbert and Elia Viviani – as well as one of the world's best lead-out riders in Maximiliano Richeze – but it will not be the first time Lefevere, who is a canny operator in the transfer market, has replaced world-class talent. A huge opportunity for Irish sprinter Sam Bennett, while big things are expected from Remco Evenepoel, Álvaro Hodeg and Fabio Jakobsen. Will be fascinating to see how Alaphilippe goes following his stellar 2019.

Education First-Drapac (US)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 11th

General manager: Jonathan Vaughters

Title sponsor: International education company

Though formed in 2003 – originally as a development squad – it was five years until Jonathan Vaughters' team made its grand tour debut, at the Giro d'Italia. A fourth-place finish from Bradley Wiggins at the 2009 Tour de France – later upgraded to third after the UCI attempted to expunge Lance Armstrong from the history books – represented a huge breakthrough for the American team. They have won stages in all three grand tours – as well as a runners-up place for Rigoberto Urán at the 2017 Tour – and a surprise Paris-Roubaix victory with Johan Vansummeren (2011) – but in all reality, probably lack the depth or outright leader to challenge for the big three-week races. Pulled off a huge surprise in 2019 when the Italian Alberto Bettiol won the Tour of Flanders while young Colombian climber Sergio Higuita claimed a stage at the Vuelta a España and the promising Briton Hugh Carthy took a mountain stage at the Tour de Suisse.

Outlook for 2020

The popular team have shifted some of their focus towards an 'alternative' calendar – a number of riders will be competing in gravel races around the world. They may not be expected to win any grand tours in 2020, but there is no reason why they cannot win a handful of races. In Urán the squad has a proven talent while Higuita and Carthy will be hoping to build on last season's successes. The capture of powerhouse Magnus Cort, too, should add further steel.

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 12th

General manager: Marc Madiot

Title sponsor: French national lottery

Groupama-FDJ were founded way back in 1997 but are yet to win a grand tour. Still under the managerial wing of Madiot, the French team have collected stage victories in all three grand tours – as well as points and young rider jerseys – thanks to Baden Cooke (Tour de France, 2003), Nacer Bouhanni (Giro d'Italia, 2014) and Thibaut Pinot (Tour, 2014). Won just four races at WorldTour level in 2019. Assisted by team-mate David Gaudu, Pinot produced one of the rides of his life to win on top of the Tourmalet during the Tour before abandoning, heartbroken, a few days later, thus extending France's long wait for an overall winner in their home race. Once again, very quiet in the transfer window.

Outlook for 2020

Questions again hang over the head of Pinot who has completed just six of the 12 three-week races he has started. Will be buoyed, though, by the Tour's penultimate-day time trial being raced on his local roads up La Planche des Belles Filles. Sprinter Arnaud Démare will be expected to add to his solitary WorldTour win in 2019, while Stefan Küng will be hoping to build on his world championship podium.

Ineos (GB)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Sixth

General manager: Sir Dave Brailsford

Title sponsor: Multinational chemicals company

Formed off the back of Team GB's phenomenal success on the track at the Beijing Olympics, Ineos was launched as Team Sky amid much fanfare in January 2010 before making a winning debut in a pre-Tour Down Under criterium in Adelaide later that month. Despite taking the leader's pink jersey through Bradley Wiggins on its first grand tour outing at the Giro d'Italia, Sky struggled to make a mark in the big three-week races before the floodgates opened in 2012 when the boy from Kilburn became the first Briton to win the Tour de France. In 2019, however, Chris Froome was retrospectively handed the 2011 edition of the Vuelta a España after Juan José Cobo was stripped of his title for a doping infringement. Froome won the first of his four Tour titles in 2013 before later adding the Giro d'Italia to his palmarès. The squad won the Tour with Welshman Geraint Thomas in 2018, while Colombian climber Egan Bernal won the team’s seventh yellow jersey in eight years in 2019.

Outlook for 2020

A question mark may remain over Froome, who has not raced properly since June last year when he suffered a career-threatening crash during a warm-up ride at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but elsewhere the wealthiest squad in world cycling possesses an embarrassment of riches. In Bernal, Thomas and new signing Richard Carapaz there are three grand tour winners, while the addition of world time trial champion Rohan Dennis has further strengthened the team.

Israel Cycling Academy (Isr)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 19th

General manager: Kjell Carlstrom

Title sponsor: Tel Aviv-based non-profit organisation

Formed for the 2015 season by Ron Baron, a businessman, and Ran Margaliot, the former Israeli cyclist who spent a year riding for Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, the Israel Start-Up Nation squad makes its WorldTour debut in 2020. Having competed in the Continental division initially, the team that was previously known as Israel Cycling Academy joined the Professional Continental ranks in 2017 before making its grand tour debut in 2018 when the Giro d'Italia got under way in Jerusalem. Acquired its WorldTour licence – along with seven riders – from the Katusha-Alpecin squad following their collapse towards the end of 2019. Managed 29 victories in 2019, including national road and time trial titles for Israeli Guy Niv.

Outlook for 2020

Despite employing a number of high-profile riders – Alex Dowsett, André Greipel and Dan Martin to name three – this new-look squad may struggle in their first season at the highest level. With over half of the riders new to the team it will be interesting to see how they gel. Certainly have experience, but impossible to shake off the nagging feeling that their best days may be behind them.

Jumbo-Visma (Hol)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Third

General manager: Richard Plugge

Title sponsors: Business software provider and supermarket chain

Just one team – Spanish squad Movistar – have been around longer than this Dutch outfit, who are competing at the top level for the 36th successive season. After having lost their way for a few years, the arrival and emergence of a handful of riders, most notably Primoz Roglic, George Bennett, Wout Van Aert and Dylan Groenewegen, appears to have given the squad a new lease of life. Enjoyed a phenomenal season in 2019 when they were the only team to take podium places in all three grand tours: Roglic finished third at the Giro d'Italia then won the Vuelta a España, while Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk took the final step of the podium at the Tour de France. Further stage wins at the Tour for Mike Teunissen, who wore the leader's yellow jersey for two days, Groenewegen and Van Aert – in addition to their team time trial victory – provided the squad with a solid foundation on which to build.

Outlook for 2020

May have lost the promising young American climber Neilson Powless to EF Education First, but any disappointment is tempered by the arrival of the 2017 Giro winner Tom Dumoulin. Having quietly created a team with strength in depth, can realistically hope to disrupt the stranglehold that Ineos holds on the Tour. Are fully expected to have a big say in how the season plays out in both the grand tours and – Van Aert’s fitness permitting – the one-day classics too.

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Ninth

General manager: John Lelangue

Title sponsor: Belgian national lottery and adhesives manufacturer

Alongside Deceuninck-Quick Step, Lotto-Soudal are one of the giants of Belgian cycling and have been around since 1985. Over the years they have managed to win four of the five monuments – only Milan-Sanremo is missing from their collective palmarès – along with stages in all three grand tours. Sprinter Caleb Ewan took five grand tour stages in 2019, including three at the Tour de France where the Australian prevailed on the Champs-Élysées. Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt added a further win after arguably the best race of the season, on stage eight. The squad's year, however, was overshadowed a week after the Tour when Bjorg Lambrecht, the promising 22-year-old, was killed in a crash during the Tour of Poland.

Outlook for 2020

Having failed to make any impact in the one-day classics, the arrivals of Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb will give the squad an additional edge during their spring campaign. Will be fascinating to see how Gilbert works with Ewan and Degenkolb at Milan-Sanremo as the veteran Belgian looks to complete the set of all five monuments following last year's win at Paris-Roubaix. Can expect a decent set of results, but can they land one of the monuments?

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Eighth

General manager: Shayne Bannan

Title sponsor: Australia winery and Swiss bike manufacturer

Following their launch, the Australian team got off to the perfect start in January 2012 when Simon Gerrans won the general classification on home soil at the Tour Down Under before, a couple of months later, winning Milan-Sanremo. Have subsequently won three more monuments – Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Gerrans, 2014), Paris-Roubaix (Mathew Hayman, 2016) and Il Lombardia (Esteban Chaves, 2016) – leaving the relatively young team just one short of the full set (Tour of Flanders). After developing British twins Simon and Adam Yates, the squad's focus switched to general classification with both winning the young rider’s jersey at the Tour de France. In 2018 Simon won the Vuelta a España to seal the team's first ever grand tour, though failed to kick on at last year's Giro d’Italia when, despite having arrived in bullish form, was largely anonymous. Simon salvaged his season at the Tour with two stage wins, while Daryl Impey and Matteo Trentin pitched in with further victories making Mitchelton-Scott, along with Jumbo-Visma and Lotto-Soudal, the most successful stage hunters in the world's biggest race with four stages each.

Outlook for 2020

Mitchelton-Scott are expected to continue where they left off and carry on targeting stage races and the hilly one-day classics. Signed just three riders during the close season, including the vastly experienced Andrey Zeits from Astana, while Matteo Trentin departed for CCC. The loss of the versatile Italian may cost the team a few wins, sporting director Matt White usually finds a way to bolster the squad's palmarès.

Movistar (Spa)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Seventh

General manager: Eusebio Unzué

Title sponsor: Spanish mobile telephone company

Since they were formed way back in 1980 under the banner of Reynolds, the team have won 14 grand tours with seven different riders – Pedro Delgado, Miguel Indurain, Abraham Olano, Óscar Pereiro, Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Richard Carapaz. With just one monument winner on their books in almost 40 years — Valverde who has four editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège — the Spanish team are focused predominantly on the stage races. Made history at last year's Giro d'Italia when Carapaz, after winning two stages, became the first Ecuadorian to take home the maglia rosa. Stage wins at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España for Quintana, along with a win and a second place on general classification for the evergreen Valverde, ensured it was a relatively successful year.

Outlook for 2020

With the arrival of no fewer than 14 riders, coupled with the departures of Quintana, Carapaz and Mikel Landa along with a phalanx of Spanish speaking riders, Movistar are going to look like a very different team in 2020. Although it remains to be seen what a large swath of the new recruits can offer, the arrival of Enric Mas from Deceuninck-Quick Step is a coup. Fully expect Movistar’s rebuilding process to be focused around Mas, or “the next Alberto Contador” as Spanish media has described the 25-year-old.

NTT Pro Cycling (SA)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 22nd

General manager: Doug Ryder

Title sponsor: Japanese telecommunications company

Founded in 2008 as MTN-Energade the team became the first from Africa to earn Professional Continental status, for the 2013 season, during which German sprinter Gerald Ciolek won Milan-Sanremo. The team made further history in 2015 when they became the first African registered squad to compete at the Tour de France, where Steve Cummings claimed a memorable stage win in Mende after the Briton ambushed French duo Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot. Further grand tour stage wins followed for Kristian Sbaragli (Vuelta a España, 2015), Omar Fraile (Giro d'Italia, 2017), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Tour, 2017) and Ben King (Vuelta, 2018) while Mark Cavendish took the yellow jersey at the Tour following the first of his four stage wins in the 2016 edition of the race. Later in the same season Fraile secured the mountains classification at the Vuelta. Subsequently struggled and endured a miserable season in 2019 when they won just one WorldTour race. It felt telling that six of the outgoing riders in fact retired from the sport.

Outlook for 2020

Having signed a dozen new riders – including the veteran climber Domenico Pozzovivo and world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts – the team will be hoping the fresh blood will help them rediscover their mojo. The arrival of the controversial team manager Bjarne Riis will certainly shake things up, but can the veteran Dane get the best out of compatriot Michael Valgren and South African climber Luis Meintjes?

Sunweb (Ger)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 15th

General manager: Iwan Spekenbrink

Title sponsor: Dutch tour operator

Founded in 2005, the German-registered team have grown organically as each season passes. Initially a breeding ground for sprinters and classics specialists the team were able to challenge for grand tour honours thanks largely to the presence of Tom Dumoulin, who departed in the close season for Jumbo-Viasma. Have won stages in all three grand tours through Marcel Kittel, Luka Mezgec, Simon Geschke, Nikias Arndt and Chad Haga while classification jerseys were also taken by John Degenkolb (points – Vuelta a España, 2014), Michael Matthews (points – Tour de France, 2017) and Warren Barguil (mountains – Tour, 2017). In 2017 Dumoulin won two stages at the Giro d'Italia en route to claiming the maglia rosa. Managed just six WorldTour wins in 2019.

Outlook for 2020

The departure of Dumoulin has been a huge loss to Sunweb who will, one assumes, have to recalibrate their ambitions. Fortunately for the squad, the arrival of Tiesj Benoot, Jasha Sütterlin and Nico Denz will help them get back on track. In Cees Bol they have a promising sprinter, while the team will be hoping Arndt and Matthews can also chip in with a few wins.

Trek-Segafredo (US)

UCI World Ranking 2019: 10th

General manager: Luca Guercilena

Title sponsor: US bicycle manufacturer and Italian coffee brand

Back in 2011 when the team were still called Leopard-Trek, Andy and Frank Schleck carried the squad’s general classification hopes while Fabian Cancellara was on hand to strengthen their hand when the roads turned to cobbles and the races were against the clock. Have won stages in all three grand tours, while classification jerseys are also now in the wardrobes of Julián Arredondo (mountains – Giro d'Italia, 2014), Giacomo Nizzolo (points – Giro, 2015 and 2016), Fabio Felline (points – Vuelta a España, 2016), Giulio Ciccone (mountains – Giro d'Italia, 2019). In 2013 the veteran Chris Horner – he was 41 at the time – secured the overall title at La Vuelta. Finished the season off with a monument victory at Il Lombardia courtesy of a strong ride from Dutchman Bauke Mollema.

Outlook for 2020

Though handing the 35-year-old Vincenzo Nibali a two-year contract may appear risky, the future of Trek-Segafredo appears to be in safe hands. World champion Mads Pedersen will be a marked man in his first year in the rainbow bands, while the Italian climber Giulio Ciccone will be hoping to build on last season. Will be interesting to follow the progress of Quinn Simmons who last year won the junior men's world road race title in Harrogate.

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

UCI World Ranking 2019: Fourth

General manager: José Antonio Fernández

Title sponsor: Emirates

Founded in 1990, trading originally as Diana-Colnago-Animex, the Emirati-owned squad's roots lie very much in the heart of Italy. However, after two-time Giro d'Italia winner Giuseppe Saronni stepped down as general manager in 2018, the team's identity is very much international. Over the years the team have won stages in all three grand tours and twice claimed the overall at the Giro d'Italia (Gilberto Simoni in 2001 and Michele Scarponi in 2011). Possess within their ranks some heavyweight hitters – Fabio Aru, Alexander Kristoff and Fernando Gaviria – though it was the emergence of Slovenian climber Tadej Pogacar that impressed most in 2019. Indeed, of the 10 WorldTour races won last year, five of these came from the youngster – including three stage wins at the Vuelta a España. Additionally, Pogacar added the general classification at the Tour of California to his increasingly impressive palmarès.

Outlook for 2020

In Pogacar, Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen and Mikkel Bjerg, the Danish under-23 world time trial champion, UAE Team Emirates have three of the most exciting prospects in the WorldTour. Providing this trio can be managed sensibly and the youngsters can develop alongside their more experienced team-mates then the squad can expect a good return on their investments.