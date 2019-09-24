UCI under fire over 'irresponsible' decision to run Men's Under-23 Road World Championship time trial in treacherous conditions

Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg eventually took gold but the race saw a number of heavy crashes from riders - AP

The International Cycling Union has been accused of being "irresponsible" for allowing the Under-23 men's time trial to go ahead at the Road Cycling Championships in Yorkshire after a number of riders narrowly avoided serious injury after suffering spectacular crashes.

There were chaotic scenes on the 30.3-kilometre course between Ripon to Harrogate where a number of riders crashed after heavy downpours made for treacherous racing conditions.

With huge puddles forming out on the course some sections of road were, in places, almost unrideable. Speaking to Dutch language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws following his ride, Belgium's Ilan Van Wilder said: “It is super-dangerous and I think it is irresponsible to let it go ahead”

Wilder, who crashed before finishing in 37th spot, added: “The course is dangerous. I started with the idea of following the fastest lines. I now see in the images that certain boys decided to just take the outside line, which is completely against the principles of time trial."

Despite Wilder's strong words, another rider, Johan Price-Pejtersen, who also crashed quite spectacularly having almost aquaplaned into a deep puddle before being propelled over his handlebars, told Telegraph Sport he felt "quite fine".

Unlike Van Wilder, Danish rider Price-Pejtersen appeared reluctant to criticise organisers, instead saying the race should have been delayed.

"It was unfortunate," said Price-Pejtersen. "All of a sudden I was in a big pool of water, so that was not very nice. I think they should have cancelled it for a bit, until at least the pools had gone and the rain had stopped being so extreme".

Price-Pejtersen was not the only rider to crash. Just moments before the young Dane went viral, Hungary's Attila Valter had an even more horrific crash. After losing control of his bike the 21 year-old hit the asphalt before skidding along on his backside for almost 30 metres. Approached at the finish, Valter simply said: "Sorry, I want to go to hospital".

Approached by Telegraph Sport for a reaction, the International Cycling Union issued a statement in which it confirmed the start of the following women's time trial would be delayed while adding that additional safety protocols would be put in place.

"Following the discussions, it’s been decided that the start will be delayed to 15.30 to allow water to be cleared," the UCI said. "The organising committee and the county are deploying marshals to yellow flag areas with standing water and staff and vehicles are draining water on the roads to ensure riders’ safety."

Price-Pejtersen's compatriot Mikkel Bjerg won gold ahead of the American duo of Ian Garrison and Brandon McNulty, while Charlie Quarterman was the highest-placed British rider. The promising 21 year-old from Oxfordshire, who recently signed a two-year deal with WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo, finished 14th.