UCI Track Nations Cup 2024: Katie Archibald & Katy Marchant win silvers on final day

Archibald is a two-time Olympic champion

Great Britain won two silver medals and one bronze on the final day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Adelaide.

Katie Archibald was second in the women's omnium with 125 points, nine behind New Zealand's Ally Wollaston.

Katy Marchant took silver in the keirin, which was won by Japan's Mina Sato.

Ollie Wood and Joshua Tarling claimed bronze for Britain in the madison, gaining a lap on the peloton late on to finish behind New Zealand and Germany.

Britain won three golds, two silvers and three bronze over the three-day event.

Scot Archibald was second in the scratch race, second in the tempo race and third in the elimination race, while Wollaston was first, third and first respectively.

Archibald was within a point of Wollaston before the final sprint in the points race - the final omnium event - but Wollaston won it to secure victory.

The event was the first of three Nations Cup rounds which will complete the qualifying period for this summer's Paris Olympics.

Hong Kong will host the second round from 15-17 March, and the final round will be held in Milton, Canada, from 12-14 April.

Backstedt claims U23s cyclo-cross world title

Zoe Backstedt won the junior title at the 2022 World Cyclo-cross Championships

Welsh rider Zoe Backstedt produced a commanding performance to win the women's under-23s title at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic.

Backstedt, 19, who has won junior world titles in road, time-trial and cyclo-cross, dominated the race from the front, completing the muddy course in 48 minutes 24 seconds to finish 44 seconds ahead of Czech national champion Kristyna Zemanova, with the Netherlands' Leonie Bentveld third.

Mathieu van der Poel also made light of the tough conditions to retain his men's elite title, claiming a sixth world cyclo-cross crown at the place where he won his first back in 2015.

The 29-year-old Dutchman, who is also the reigning road race world champion, finished in 58 minutes 14 seconds. He beat Dutch rival Joris Nieuwenhuis by 37 seconds, with Belgium's Michael Vanthourenhout finishing third.

Britain's Cameron Mason was 24th, five minutes 30 seconds behind Van der Poel.