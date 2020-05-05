UCI sticks to revised Tour de France start and confirms first ever women's Paris-Roubaix

Cycling - Tour de France - The 128-km Stage 21 from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Elysees - July 28, 2019 - Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe. - REUTERS

David Lappartient, the UCI president, admitted he could “not be 100 per cent sure” that the 2020 Tour de France would take place despite confirming a late August start for cycling’s biggest race on a new-look 2020 calendar.

Lappartient was speaking on Tuesday, after cycling’s world governing body published hugely ambitious calendars for both the men’s and women’s World Tours, packing virtually an entire season into three months.

Racing will begin, coronavirus-permitting, on August 1 with the Strade Bianche one-day classic in Italy and end with the final stage of a shortened Vuelta a Espana on November 8. The Tour was confirmed in its originally revised slot, starting in Nice on August 29 and ending in Paris on September 20.

Lappartient said organisers Aso were in “ongoing discussions” with the French authorities over how to get around France’s ban on mass gatherings, which is in place until September. “It [the Tour] will probably not be completely behind closed doors, but it will be regulated,” Lappartient said.

The Tour will be preceded by a shortened Criterium du Dauphine from Aug 12-16. Meanwhile, the Giro d’Italia runs from October 3-25, meaning it overlaps for five days with the Vuelta a Espana.

Other major races include Milan-San Remo on August 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege on October 4, the Tour of Flanders on October 18 and Paris-Roubaix a week later on 25 October.

On the women’s side, the major announcement was that there would be a first women’s Paris-Roubaix on October 25, preceding the men’s race.

Lappartient admitted everything was subject to the situation as regards Covid-19, but he denied he was creating “false expectation”.

“We could have said in March: ‘The season is closed. Let’s see [what the situation is] in 2021’. But we believe that could be a disaster for our sport. We wanted to be in a situation to save what we can save. Already [surviving] the 2020 season will be a big challenge for some teams.

“Of course, nobody knows what the situation will be in two or three months. However, we believe it’s our mission to prepare a second part of the season if we are able to have a second part. I do believe we are able to have a Tour de France, but I will not say I am 100 per cent sure.”

Lappartient added he was confident that anyone trying to use lockdown to dope – a topic which has been a subject of discussion recently – would be caught.

“With bio[logical] passports for sure we will be able to see whether there were manipulations between the beginning of lockdown and the end of lockdown,” he said.