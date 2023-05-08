UCI releases maps, profiles for 2023 World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Maps and profiles for the road events at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

The UCI released the full schedule, maps and profiles for the first unified UCI World Championships due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from August 3 - 13, with slight revisions of the distances announced last September.

The 14.3-kilometre local circuits in the Glasgow city centre were previewed by some members of the Belgian National Team last week. Wout van Aert posted the route to his Strava profile.

"Not only are there 42 corners, it can get hectic," said national team coach Serge Pauwels. "Sometimes you turn at right angles into an asphalted walking path in the park, where there is still a pole in the middle to keep out traffic. It is never 500 meters straight ahead."

National team selector Sven Vanthourenhout thought the course would be one of attrition and one that could challenge defending champion Remco Evenepoel, who is currently leading the Giro d'Italia. "There are places where Remco can also lose his energy. Moreover, it is difficult to organize a chase. I expect a maximum of 30 men in the final."

The 2023 UCI Road World Championships kick off on August 5 with the junior women's 70-kilometre road race (5 laps) and the junior men's 127.2km race (9 laps).

The elite men's road race will take place on August 6 due to the proximity of the Tour de France Femmes to the start of Worlds. The elite women will race on August 13.

The men will start in Edinburgh and race 120 kilometres to the circuits, where they will complete 10 laps for a total of 271.1km.

On the closing weekend, the under-23 men's and elite women's road races will start in Loch Lemond. The under-23 men will cover 60km before the seven closing circuits for 168.41km, while the elite women will do one less circuit for 154.1km.

The individual time trials take place in Stirling on circuits of varying lengths, all of which finish on a tough but short climb. Junior women will race 13.4km, junior men 22.8km, under-23 men and elite women 36.2km, and elite men 47.8km.

