The UCI Introduces Bold New Safety Measures

The UCI, cycling’s governing body, announced a series of measurements on Wednesday aimed at promoting safety at road races.

According to a release published by the UCI, four new rules and guidelines will be implemented across men’s and women’s road racing. These include the implementation of a yellow card system, restriction of the wear and usage of earpieces during races, modification of the “so-called three-kilometer rule,” and a simplification of the method that calculates time gaps in bunch sprint finishes during stage races.

The new rules and guidelines were developed based on recommendations from the SafeR pilot program, a joint effort between the UCI, the cyclists’ union, and the CPA that aimed to identify and implement safety rules, restrictions, guidelines, and even hardware.

“The safety of riders is a priority for the UCI, and it was with this in mind that we created SafeR, a structure dedicated to safety, bringing together the main stakeholders in professional road cycling. I am convinced that the measures announced today, which are the fruit of the work of this new body and which affect many aspects of the road racing ecosystem, will enable us to make progress towards a safer sport,” said UCI President David Lappartient in the press release.

Per the release, the yellow card rule will represent sanctions on riders who race dangerously or who take any actions that might jeopardize the safety of an event. This rule will extend beyond the racers and include sport directors, drivers, moto pilots, and team staff. Additionally, anyone who receives two yellow cards during one race will be disqualified from the race and suspended for seven days. Anyone who receives three yellow cards within a thirty-day period will be suspended for fourteen days. Anyone who receives six yellow cards within a one-year period shall be suspended for thirty days.

According to the release, the earpiece rule will be tested across a series of one-day and stage races, which are still to be determined after SafeR concluded that radios can both be a source of distraction and a potential hazard, given their location on riders’ backs.

The third rule change would see the three-kilometer rule—which gives all riders the same time once they cross the three-k-to-go banner—have the ability to be extended to five kilometers, depending on the race. Any such increase would have to be agreed upon before the start of any race.

Similarly, the fourth change would see an adjustment to the time between positions in bunch sprints. Per the UCI release, “the same time is allocated to riders in the same group as long as no more than one second separates two riders following each other. In other words, if there is a gap of one second or more between two riders, the time of the riders in the second group is calculated on the basis of the gap separating the first rider in each group at the finish line. Under the special protocol in force since 2018, at the request of the event organizer, the time gap calculation may be extended to three seconds, but only for riders in the main peloton. SafeR has issued a recommendation to test the application of this special three-second time gap calculation regime to all groups in the race, with the sole exception of clearly established breakaways. This systematization of the three-second rule is intended to simplify the calculation of time gaps at stages with an expected bunch sprint, to relieve the pressure on riders not directly involved in the sprint, and to allow them to leave a certain margin with the front of the race - three seconds corresponding to a gap of 50 meters rather than 17 meters for a one-second gap - and to thus reduce unnecessary risk-taking, particularly for riders aiming for the overall classification.”

These changes will undergo test periods through the end of this season before being officially finalized and implemented.

