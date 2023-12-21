UCI to introduce high-temperature protocol for rider health and safety

The Tour Down Under has previously taken place in temperatures exceeding 40C in South Australia

New rules to protect riders in high temperatures are to be introduced by cycling's global governing body.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) says its high-temperature protocol will reduce the risk of heat-related accidents.

Under the protocol, a panel will be able to take action when temperatures and humidity pose a risk.

Decisions could include moving start zones to shaded areas, moving start times or postponing sections of races.

The UCI management committee is set to approve the measure when it meets at the end of January and the new regulations will be in place for the first part of the 2024 season.

Other recommendations include "supplying teams with cold drinks and crushed ice during the race and increasing the number of refuelling motorbikes".

In a statement, the UCI said: "In view of the climate changes that the world has been facing in recent years, the UCI wishes to better define the optimal conditions for organising road races in hot climates, with a new high-temperature protocol."

The new rules will be in addition to the extreme weather protocol, which was introduced in 2015 and covers all adverse weather conditions.

Similar processes are used in other sports, such as the high-temperature protocol at tennis' Australian Open, which allows for the suspension of play for matches on outside courts because of extreme heat.