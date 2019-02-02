UCI gives cyclocross world championship to Arkansas for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The cyclocross world championships are coming to Arkansas in 2022, marking only the second time the winter-season off-road racing title will be decided on American soil.

The UCI, cycling’s global governing body, awarded worlds to Fayetteville and set a date of Jan. 29-30, 2022. The announcement was made in Denmark at the site of this year’s championships.

Cyclocross is one of the fastest-growing disciplines in cycling with riders competing over a short, spectator-friendly course full of obstacles that often require dismounting and running. Rain, mud and even snow are common elements.

The first world championship took place in 1950, but popularity has soared in recent years. The only other time the U.S. hosted worlds was in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky.