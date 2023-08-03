UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: GB win gold and bronze in women's B time trial

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Team GB won their first medals of the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, collecting gold and bronze in the women's B 1km time trial.

Briton Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl were more than a second down on Jessica Gallagher and Caitlin Ward with a lap to go but beat the Australians to first place by 0.060 seconds.

Jordan Elizabeth and Amy Cole finished third.

Team GB's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall came fourth.

Unwin and Holl had won bronze in the event last year and are the defending category B individual pursuit champions.

They qualified fastest and, setting the last time of the final, dramatically edged out Gallagher and Ward who had beaten Unwin to gold at the 1km time trial at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

GB win men's B individual pursuit bronze

Elsewhere on the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Thursday Stephen Bates and Christopher Latham beat fellow Britons Chris McDonald and Adam Duggleby in the men's B individual pursuit bronze medal race.

But there was heartbreak for Team GB's Neah Evans with the Scot pipped to bronze by New Zealand's Bryony Botha in the women's elite individual pursuit.

Briton Sam Ruddock finished fourth in the men's C1 individual pursuit, eight seconds behind China's Weicong Liang in the third-placed race.

Republic of Ireland's Ronan Grimes won bronze in the men's C4 Individual pursuit, beating France's Gatien Le Rousseau in his bronze medal race.

And in the men's C5 scratch race British riders William Bjergfelt and Blaine Hunt finished fourth and sixth respectively.

Earlier defending champions Great Britain crashed out of the men's team pursuit with rider Charlie Tanfield was taken to hospital following a fall in the qualification round.