UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: GB out of men's team pursuit after Charlie Tanfield crash

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Defending champions Great Britain are out of the men's team pursuit after rider Charlie Tanfield was taken to hospital following a crash in the qualification round at the Cycling World Championships.

Tanfield crashed alone on the final bend and was unable to finish, meaning Team GB did not set a qualifying time.

After receiving treatment, Tanfield was able to leave the track unassisted.

He was taken to hospital "for further treatment" said British Cycling.

The 26-year-old was competing alongside team-mates Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon and Daniel Bigham in Glasgow.

Tanfield, Wood and Vernon finished seventh in the men's pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.