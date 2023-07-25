Uchenna Nwosu, Seahawks agree to 3-year contract extension

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with their underrated top outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. His new deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money and he can reach up to $59 million in total earnings if he reaches all his incentives.

It’s a well earned deal for Nwosu, as the 26 year old edge was Seattle’s most-consistent defender last season from start to finish. He was also arguably their only reliable starter for the team’s defensive front seven.

We don’t have year-by-year numbers as of yet. However, we do know Nwosu was set to have a cap number of $13,010,000 this year.

That will obviously be much lower on his new deal. According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks can save $5,336,000 in cap space by extending Nwosu’s contract.

