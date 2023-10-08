Uchenna Nwosu: Devon Witherspoon ‘looking like a veteran out here’

It appears the Seattle Seahawks didn’t just make the correct pick at No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, they might have hit a home run. Despite some questioning for months if selecting Devon Witherspoon over defensive tackle Jalen Carter was the correct move, Witherspoon is showing his skills off in a remarkable way.

Monday Night Football against the Giants was such a suffocating performance from Witherspoon he might have locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year honors right then and there. However, it isn’t just fans and members of the media who are noticing, but his own teammates.

Seahawks pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu is among them, and took the time to elaborate on his young teammate. Nwosu spoke on the subject, and his comments are below, via John Boyle at Seahawks.com:

“Man, he’s looking good. Little ‘Spoon, man. He’s looking like a veteran out here; he’s doing his thing. The 97-yard pick-six, the two sacks, he just looks so comfortable out there. He knows what he’s doing, and I can’t wait to see him keep growing and growing.”

Seattle appears to have yet another star emerging in their secondary. While Carter would have made an immediate impact on their defensive line and surely would’ve been a great player, if Pete Carroll wanted a corner at No. 5 we should’ve known Witherspoon was special.

Witherspoon’s next opportunity for greatness won’t be easy, as he will have to defend against the Cincinnati Bengals’ trio of talented wide receivers next week.

