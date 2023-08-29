Will UCF's linebacker additions have similar impact to Jason Johnson, Walter Yates?

In the space of two seasons, UCF has almost completely overturned its linebacker group.

For context's sake, in 2021, the six linebackers expected to see the majority of playing time this fall attended the following schools: Illinois State, Savannah State, Georgia, Incarnate Word, Seminole High and Berkeley Prep. Meanwhile, the Knights' starting duo that season — Tatum Bethune and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste — have since transferred to Florida State and Ole Miss, respectively.

Change has occurred on the coaching staff as well. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Travis Williams left in December, accepting the same role at Arkansas. Ernie Sims, once a star at Florida State and a top-10 pick of the Detroit Lions, will coach the group after spending the previous three seasons employed at rival South Florida.

UCF found its current pair of starters out of the NCAA's transfer portal last year, and dipped back in to find veteran, championship experience ahead of its debut Big 12 season.

Jason Johnson, Walter Yates prove to be valuable transfer portal finds

Sep 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Marshon Ford (5) is tackled by UCF Knights linebacker Jason Johnson (15) and defensive back Divaad Wilson (9) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Johnson (6-2, 224, 5th, Chicago, Ill.)

Johnson won the starting job opposite Jeremiah Jean-Baptise this time a year ago. Now, he's one of the pillars of Addison Williams' defense.

He comfortably led the Knights with 126 tackles, finishing 31st nationally on a per-game basis (nine), adding four TFLs, one sack and two forced fumbles. Johnson, a two-time FCS All-American, has made 43 career college starts — 14 at UCF, and 29 for Eastern Illinois.

Pro Football Focus named Johnson to its preseason All-Big 12 team, and he was selected as one of the team's three defensive captains along with defensive tackle Ricky Barber and defensive end Josh Celiscar.

Walter Yates III (6-1, 219, 5th, Gulf Breeze, Fla.)

Walter Yates III (27) tied for third in tackles for UCF last season. He's competing to start at linebacker alongside Jason Johnson.

Yates, formerly a Division II player at Savannah State, competed in just three games in 2021 due to a torn biceps. He enrolled at UCF as a grad transfer and quickly became a valuable contributor.

He made three starts, including the Miltary Bowl finale against Duke, and tied for third in tackles (54). The expected philosophical shift for UCF's linebackers to come downhill should suit Yates, who flashed impact-play potential when on the field.

"I'm trying to be a dominant player every snap, not just at the beginning of a series but to keep that momentum as a series goes on," Yates said during the spring. "That's a big part of developing my game."

UCF will hope to see similar numbers from Yates as the ones he put up for Savannah State in 2019 — 43 solo tackles, 9½ TFLs, 2½ sacks, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Rian Davis brings national championship pedigree from Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rian Davis holds up a shirt as he celebrates after winning the CFP national championship game.

Rian Davis (6-2, 230, RSr., Apopka, Fla.)

Davis, a 2019 Under Armour All-American and former top-100 national recruit, returns home after collecting back-to-back championship rings at Georgia. He saw expanded playing time for the Bulldogs last year — suiting up for 14 games, making two starts and recording 15 tackles with five quarterback pressures.

"It didn't take me long to get acclimated with the team. I kind of fit right in," Davis said. "I already knew I didn't want to be too far away from home and make it easier for my parents for traveling to my games. I took a visit here, and I met with Coach (Kenny) Martin, Coach Addi and Coach Sims, and they made my decision a lot easier."

In addition to much-needed positional depth, Davis could offer special teams value. He was a member of Georgia's kick return unit in 2020.

Isaiah Paul (6-2, 232, RSr., San Antonio, Texas)

A Fort Lauderdale native who moves to Texas as a child, Paul decided to re-enter the transfer portal two months after enrolling at Washington State. Prior to that, he shined for Incarnate Word — coached at the time by former UCF offensive coordinator GJ Kinne — in an FCS semifinal at North Dakota State (14 tackles, three TFLs, one sack).

Injuries limited Paul to just three games in 2022, but he earned All-Southland Conference recognition in each of the two prior seasons. Over 36 games, he accumulated 137 tackles, 20½ TFLs, three sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

TJ Bullard (6-1, 190, RFr., Tampa, Fla.)

Bullard redshirted as a true freshman and did not participate in any games for UCF. However, that seems likely to change this fall, at least on special teams or late in games.

As a senior at Berkeley Prep, where he was teammates with Knights slot receiver Xavier Townsend, Bullard led all players in the Class 3A state championship game with 12 tackles. He had 42 for the whole season, plus two sacks, an interception and a PBU.

Bullard is a second-generation Division I football player; his dad Thaddeus, better known as WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, had six sacks over 44 games for Steve Spurrier's Florida Gators.

Kam Moore (6-1, 205, So., Sanford, Fla.)

Kam Moore, a sophomore from nearby Sanford, is one of the contenders for the second linebacker spot next to Jason Johnson entering the spring.

Part of UCF's Bokey contingent, one of four current players from Seminole High's 2020 Class 8A state championship squad, Moore earned valuable reps right away following Jean-Baptiste's injury troubles.

Moore forced a fumble in his first career start, a top-25 road win over Tulane, and had a career-high four tackles against Navy. He still has a ways to go to catch up to older brother Brandon, who played for in 27 games with 21 starts.

True freshmen Troy Ford, Andrew Harris hold firm to early commitments

Keenan Cupit (6-2, 255, RJr., Lynchburg, Va.)

Camden Vining (6-0, 225, RSo., Bradenton, Fla.)

Troy Ford (6-2, 235, Fr., Savannah, Ga.)

Andrew Harris (6-2, 210, Fr., Orlando, Fla.)

Keeron Henderson (6-2, 225, Sr., Richmond, Va.)

Quentin Hatch (6-1, 215, So., Orlando, Fla.)

Kingston Gorney (6-0, 220, RSr., Snellville, Ga.)

Freshman linebacker Troy Ford, a three-star prospect from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, enrolled at UCF ahead of the spring semester.

Vining and Cupit played in 11 and five games last season, respectively. Cupit had a hand in three tackles in UCF's dominant home win over Temple.

Ford, one of the Knights' earliest 2023 commits, stuck with the Knights despite Williams' departure to Arkansas and enrolled in January. Harris, on the other hand, went down to the wire in February and reaffirmed his commitment to UCF while twin brother Michael instead chose Maryland.

Harris, who attended Lake Brantley about 30 minutes northwest of UCF's campus, made 260 tackles across his last three years of high school.

Henderson possesses prior Division I playing experience, suiting up for 10 games and collecting two tackles and a sack for Army West Point in 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Position breakdown for linebackers