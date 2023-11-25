UCF wraps up regular season with win over Houston for bowl bid

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee knew precisely what was on the line in the final home game of his college career.

A win against Houston on Saturday would make the Knights bowl-eligible in their first season in the Big 12. A loss would end the season in disappointment.

The 5th-year senior scored two touchdowns as UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) became bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive season, winning three of its last four games, including a 27-13 victory over the Cougars.

The Knights must wait a week to find out where they will spend the postseason, with projections having them playing anywhere from Tampa to Dallas.

Plumlee connected on 13 of his first 14 pass attempts, including a pass to receiver Xavier Townsend, whom the sophomore took 28 yards for a touchdown. Plumlee started the scoring for the Knights with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

It hasn’t been the season many anticipated with UCF struggling in its first year in the Big 12. After sweeping their non-conference schedule (3-0), the Knights opened their conference schedule by dropping five straight games. They recouped by winning three of their final four games to become bowl-eligible.

Running back RJ Harvey rushed for 112 yards, his sixth 100-yard performance in the last 7 games. The redshirt senior scored two touchdowns, giving him 16 touchdowns on the season, tying him with Isaiah Bowser (2022) for the second-most in a season in school history.

Houston (4-8, 2-7 Big 12) finished its first Big 12 season by losing three straight and five of its last six games.

Standouts

UCF

John Rhys Plumlee: The quarterback went 21 of 24 for 235 passing yards highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Townsend early in the second quarter. It was his 13th touchdown pass. Plumlee also rushed for 55 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Kobe Hudson: The senior receiver had a season-high 8 catches for 94 yards.

Walter Yates III: The 5th-year senior linebacker led the defense with 10 tackles in his final regular-season game with the Knights.

Houston

Donovan Smith: The junior quarterback was 12 of 19 for 161 yards, including a 16-yard pass to Samuel Brown in the first quarter. He also threw his 13th interception of the season in the second quarter.

A.J. Haulcy: The sophomore safety had a team-high 13 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a forced fumble.

Noteworthy

– Defensive tackle Malachi Lawrence registered the team’s first quarterback sack of the game with 1:13 left in the first half. The redshirt sophomore has 7.5 sacks on the season.

– Cornerback Corey Thornton intercepted a pass from Houston’s Donovan Smith intended for receiver Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter. It was the third pick of the season for Thornton.

– Receiver Xavier Townsend scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. It was Townsend’s first touchdown since a 6-yard touchdown catch against Baylor on Sept. 30.

– Kicker Colton Boomer’s extra point attempt on the Knights’ first touchdown hit the right upright and was no good. It was the second kick attempt by Boomer in as many weeks that hit the right upright. His 32-yard field goal attempt against Texas Tech last week also hit the upright and was no good. The sophomore also had an extra point blocked late against the Red Raiders, denying UCF a chance to tie the game.

– Boomer missed a 42-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter and had a 27-yard attempt blocked at the end of the first half.

